Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

2019: APGA will surprise Nigerians – Iheanacho

2019 Elections APGA will surprise Nigerians – Iheanacho

The National Director of Publicity of the party, Mr Iheanacho Oguejiofor, who stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, said the party was the third force brewing that would overtake the two major parties.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
APGA play 2019: APGA will surprise Nigerians – Iheanacho (Authourityngr)

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) says it will surprise Nigerians in the 2019 general elections.

The National Director of Publicity of the party, Mr Iheanacho Oguejiofor, who stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said the party was the third force brewing that would overtake the two major parties.

APGA will surprise Nigerians in 2019. I said Nigerians because currently they are looking up to the two major parties of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Nigerians are looking at these two parties without knowing that there is a third force that is coming with high velocity that will overtake both PDP and APC.

“We normally work without making noise; we work underground that is the way APGA operates.

“We do the soft touch; reach out to the stakeholders meet the masses because democracy is all about the people; so we try to carry the people along ,’’Oguejiofor said

He said the party was concluding its primaries, adding that those of the senate, House of Representatives and state assemblies had been conducted .

The spokesman said the governorship primaries were ongoing in states.

He said that the number of women participating in politics under the party had improved upon that of 2017 .

He said that APGA’s nomination forms were given to women at 50 per cent discount because the party was signatory to the Beijin China 35 per cent affirmative action .

“Equally, when we did our delegates election, wherever a woman contested and if there is no women before her,she becomes an automatic delegate member of the party .

“For the men ,they all contested but it is not so for women because the moment a women contest and there is no other woman she automatically becomes a delegate member; so they are highly carried along ,’’ he said

Oguejiofor, however, expressed worry about the recent governorship elections held in the country, adding that the issue was not just owning a voter card but for the vote to count.

He said that it was baffling for people to register and not collect their voter cards because uncollected cards could be a tool for rigging elections.

He said that the most important thing was for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security personnel to work hard to allow the votes of the people to count.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Jos How an Army General's disappearance led to troubling discoveries...bullet
2 Ambode Pastor explains why God is punishing Lagos Gov and his wifebullet
3 Osinbajo Vice President says you can now register that business for...bullet

Related Articles

MASSOB Igbo group criticises APGA over conduct of Anambra primaries
Stella Oduah Senator never belonged to us — Ogbaru APGA
Stella Oduah Senator dumps APGA for PDP 3 months after dumping PDP for APGA
In Taraba Commissioner for Information resigns, dumps PDP for APGA
In Anambra Traders purchase House of Reps’ form for market leader
In Anambra Police seals PDP secretariat over fracas
In Nasarawa SDP blames Gov Al-Makura for gas explosion that killed 9
APGA Bianca solicits delegates’ support ahead of primaries
Defection Nasarawa Assembly member dumps APC for APGA

Local

PDP South-West has endorsed Gov. Dankwambo of Gombe State
In Gombe Govt receives $10m to prevent malnutrition
Nigeria grants 90-day special window for business registration at a lower rate
Osinbajo Vice President tasks public, private sectors to boost economy through technology
2-year-old boy among 18 killed in Plateau attack
In Plateau 2-year-old boy, 8 other children below 12 among 18 killed in brutal attack
Senator Dino Melaye clashes with police officers at Abuja protest
Osun Governorship Election Melaye, Murray-Bruce, PDP leaders clash with Police at Abuja protest
X
Advertisement