2019: APGA will surprise Nigerians – Iheanacho

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) says it will surprise Nigerians in the 2019 general elections.

The National Director of Publicity of the party, Mr Iheanacho Oguejiofor, who stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said the party was the third force brewing that would overtake the two major parties.

“APGA will surprise Nigerians in 2019. I said Nigerians because currently they are looking up to the two major parties of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Nigerians are looking at these two parties without knowing that there is a third force that is coming with high velocity that will overtake both PDP and APC.

“We normally work without making noise; we work underground that is the way APGA operates.

“We do the soft touch; reach out to the stakeholders meet the masses because democracy is all about the people; so we try to carry the people along ,’’Oguejiofor said

He said the party was concluding its primaries, adding that those of the senate, House of Representatives and state assemblies had been conducted .

The spokesman said the governorship primaries were ongoing in states.

He said that the number of women participating in politics under the party had improved upon that of 2017 .

He said that APGA’s nomination forms were given to women at 50 per cent discount because the party was signatory to the Beijin China 35 per cent affirmative action .

“Equally, when we did our delegates election, wherever a woman contested and if there is no women before her,she becomes an automatic delegate member of the party .

“For the men ,they all contested but it is not so for women because the moment a women contest and there is no other woman she automatically becomes a delegate member; so they are highly carried along ,’’ he said

Oguejiofor, however, expressed worry about the recent governorship elections held in the country, adding that the issue was not just owning a voter card but for the vote to count.

He said that it was baffling for people to register and not collect their voter cards because uncollected cards could be a tool for rigging elections.

He said that the most important thing was for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security personnel to work hard to allow the votes of the people to count.