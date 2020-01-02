The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy, robbery and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Adegoke Philip, said that the defendants committed the offences on Oct. 20, 2019 at Bariga, Lagos.

He said that the defendants armed with knives robbed Mrs Esther Peter of her valuables.

Philip said that the defendants gained entry into the complainant’s apartment at night through the window.

“The defendants damaged the burglary on the window of the complaint’s room to gain entry.

“They pointed knives at the complainant, demanding for her phone and cash and threatening to stab her to death If she refused to comply,’’ he said.

Philip said that the armed men dispossessed Peter of her Nokia phone and N52,000.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were however eventually arrested.

The offences, he said, violate sections 287 and 296 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 287 prescribes three years’ imprisonment for stealing, while section 296 attracts 21 years for robbery.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A Akokhia, admitted the defendants to bail of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Akokhia said that all the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government(LASG).

The case continues on Jan. 23.