Like Bobrisky, EFCC drags Cubana Chief Priest to court for spraying naira notes
Cubana Chief Priest will be arraigned before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court, Lagos.
The EFCC has filed a three-count charge against Okechukwu, who will be arraigned on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court, Lagos.
According to Channels TV, the charge was filed on April 4 by the EFFC’s prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) alongside seven other lawyers representing the chairman of the commission.
Count 1 of the charge stated, “that you, Okechukwu Pascal on 13th Feb. 2024, at Eko Hotel, within the jurisdiction of the court, while dancing during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”
In count 2, it was alleged, “that you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”
The third count of the charge against the celebrity alleged “that you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in January 2024, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”
This is coming days after the controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky was sentenced to a six-month jail term for the same offence.
