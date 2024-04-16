ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Like Bobrisky, EFCC drags Cubana Chief Priest to court for spraying naira notes

Bayo Wahab

Cubana Chief Priest will be arraigned before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Cubana chief priest (Encomium)
Cubana chief priest (Encomium)

Recommended articles

The EFCC has filed a three-count charge against Okechukwu, who will be arraigned on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

According to Channels TV, the charge was filed on April 4 by the EFFC’s prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) alongside seven other lawyers representing the chairman of the commission.

Count 1 of the charge stated, “that you, Okechukwu Pascal on 13th Feb. 2024, at Eko Hotel, within the jurisdiction of the court, while dancing during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In count 2, it was alleged, “that you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”

ALSO READ: Here’s what the law says about spraying of naira notes

The third count of the charge against the celebrity alleged “that you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in January 2024, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”

This is coming days after the controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky was sentenced to a six-month jail term for the same offence.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Like Bobrisky, EFCC drags Cubana Chief Priest to court for spraying naira notes

Like Bobrisky, EFCC drags Cubana Chief Priest to court for spraying naira notes

Israeli military leaders to hold third meeting on how to deal with Iran

Israeli military leaders to hold third meeting on how to deal with Iran

Nigeria's telecoms sector witnesses revival as NCC's leadership draws acclaim

Nigeria's telecoms sector witnesses revival as NCC's leadership draws acclaim

Like Ganduje in Kano, Kaduna Assembly opens investigation against El-Rufai

Like Ganduje in Kano, Kaduna Assembly opens investigation against El-Rufai

DNA on Chidinma's dress matches victim, Ataga in alleged murder trial

DNA on Chidinma's dress matches victim, Ataga in alleged murder trial

NDLEA destroys 300 tons of illicit drugs in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu praises effort

NDLEA destroys 300 tons of illicit drugs in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu praises effort

Ogun Assembly moves to amend law to address logjam, improve services

Ogun Assembly moves to amend law to address logjam, improve services

Embattled Ganduje hit with fresh corruption charges by Kano's anti-graft

Embattled Ganduje hit with fresh corruption charges by Kano's anti-graft

NCAA suspends licences of 3 private jet owners for violating its regulations

NCAA suspends licences of 3 private jet owners for violating its regulations

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The protesters say those who deliberately built on the existing RoW should be the ones having problems.

Lagos residents protest planned demolition of their properties for coastal road project

Nigeria's first lady, Remi Tinubu [Premium Times]

First Lady Remi Tinubu wants you to love your neighbours as Ramadan ends

David Umahi.

You don't know figures  — Umahi wants to school Atiku on cost of coastal road project

3-day Sallah holiday will negatively affect Nigeria's struggling economy [Premium Times Nigeria]

3-day Sallah holiday will negatively affect Nigeria's struggling economy