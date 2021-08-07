RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

Why breastfeeding is painful for new mothers

Most new mothers complain about how breastfeeding hurts, knowing what to do can help prevent the pain.

Breastfeeding for new mothers can be a bit difficult {mamawa}

Most times, breastfeeding mothers feel pain because the baby isn’t latching properly to the breasts.

If the pain felt during breastfeeding is allowed to continue, it would quickly deteriorate to cracked and sore nipples.

If things continue that way, the baby would lose weight even though, it appears as if the baby is feeding for a long time. In the end, the baby won’t be getting enough milk.

Reasons why breastfeeding might be painful;

Of course, your newborn baby doesn’t come out of the womb with the knowledge of how to breastfeed.

The baby should have the areola (the dark part of your nipple) in the baby's mouth, the mother’s nipple should be at the roof of the baby’s mouth and underneath their tongue.

Breastfeed in a more laid back position to reduce the pain
Breastfeed in a more laid back position to reduce the pain Pulse Nigeria

Breasting positions also influence the pain that is felt during breastfeeding. Laying down, putting the baby underarm or resting your back can help relieve the pain.

Bacteria or fungal pain can cause pain when breastfeeding. Mothers may describe a shooting, stabbing or burning pain in the nipple or breast.

Clean your nipples with damp cotton wool to remove any dirt that can lead to infections.

Use clean cotton fabrics, washable nursing pads, or baby flannel to wipe your breasts after breastfeeding.

See a lactation consultant or breastfeeding specialist if the pain persists to make sure your baby’s mouth and your body is well positioned.

Ease the soreness in your breasts with pure lanolin cream to stop dry skin, itching and irritation on the skin

After a while, the pain might go away, sometimes patience is all you need.

