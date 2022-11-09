RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

Influencer, Ashmusy's near-fatal Brazilian Butt Lift served as a reminder of how common and deadly they are

Temi Iwalaiye

The Brazilian Butt Lift or the BBL is one of the most common yet deadliest methods women use to sculpt their perfect body at grave personal cost and even death.

Ashmusy shared her BBL journey [Instagram/Ashmusy]
Nigerian Skitmaker, Ashmusy posted some details about her BBL. In her video, she said the healing process is where the trouble is. According to her, she started having burn marks almost immediately after her surgery, and she had to go back.

The fatality rate connected with BBL surgery is higher than that of any other cosmetic surgery, including tummy tucks, which were previously the riskiest, according to a 2017 study published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal.

While fat can be properly injected into the buttocks using a BBL, there are many instances of butt augmentations performed by unlicensed doctors where illegal substances are frequently inserted into the buttocks in those situations, which might cause infection or death.

Terry Dubrow, one of the doctors on the E! Show ‘Botched’ told TMZ, “It’s extraordinarily dangerous. It’s not only the most dangerous plastic surgery but the most dangerous procedure there is with the highest fatality rate because you take fat from one part of the body, process it and inject it in the buttocks, it sounds fairly simple, right?"

"There are these small veins in the buttocks that leads directly to the vena cava which is the major blood vessel that brings blood from your body to your heart to your lungs. If you get fat in those blood vessels and it gets from your heart to your lungs, it’s over.”

What he described is a fat embolism, and it’s very common among those who do BBL.

Dr Dubrow says. “There are safe fillers that can be injected into your body (butt) and you can sculpt your perfect body in the gym.”

