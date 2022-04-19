RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

S*x Education: Squirting or creaming? 5 things to know about vaginal discharges

Is she squirting, creaming or just plain wet, and when is the discharge abnormal?

Take better care of your vagina {buzzfeed}
Take better care of your vagina {buzzfeed}

The vagina is always moist. It is a mucous membrane, and so it secretes different types of liquids.

There are many reasons why the vagina feels wet. Some of these reasons are arousal, hormonal swings, stress, ovulation and fertility status.

It is normal to discharge about two to five millimetres of clear, white odourless liquid every day from your vagina. The normal discharge women experience is called cervical fluid.

But when is this discharge abnormal? Well, here are some things to note;

When a woman is aroused her glands produce more fluids to make sex less painful and reduce any injuries.

Sexual excitement causes blood to flow into her vagina, blood vessels to swell, and fluid to appear on the vaginal walls.

Very few women expel a large amount of water during sex but some do and it is popularly known as squirting. With the popularity of pornographic videos, it is seen as an ideal stage during sex, but the question remains 'is it pee?'

It is a combination of urea (pee), uric acid, and creatinine released from Skene’s gland, which is at the lower end of the urethra. It usually happens during sex when a woman’s G-spot has been hit.

For most women, vaginal penetration does not cause orgasm but correct clitoral stimulation and G spot stimulation can cause squirting.

Even though squirting isn’t just urine, urine is still a big part of it.

Creaming is a colloquial term. It is liquid expelled during sex, the difference is this is way thicker in consistency and whitish. It is not a bad thing. Women’s bodies react differently to sexual arousal.

Well, colour, texture and smell are a good pointer at what might be an abnormal discharge. Gonorrhoea or chlamydia can cause a green or yellow discharge with a foul smell. Yeast infection is thick and white and doesn’t smell. Bacterial vaginosis is thick, yellow and white or yellow.

Bleeding during sex might be a sign of trauma, vigorous sex, sexually transmitted infections, Endometriosis and other health conditions.

The bottom line is you should know the difference between discharge from pleasurable sex and other types of discharges.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

