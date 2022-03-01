RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

Should you use a cucumber as a dildo?

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

What shouldn’t you use a cucumber for?

Is cucumber a safe sex toy [Sheknows]
Is cucumber a safe sex toy [Sheknows]

Although considered a vegetable because it is used in salads, cucumber is a fruit that grows from flowers and seeds.

Recommended articles

The shape and size of cucumber might make some women use it as a sex toy or a kind of dildo.

There are some risks involved;

  1. The cucumber is bigger than it looks and might turn out to be more than she bargained for.
  2. It has no handle, so it can be lost inside her and that can land her in the emergency room.
  3. It might have insecticides and dirt on it that might affect the vagina’s health. Some people advice using a condom to prevent infections.

Even though you can use it, bear the risk involved in mind.

The right use of cucumber is to eat it. It has many health benefits. Here are some of them;

The high water content in cucumbers keeps you hydrated.

The fibre and water content will prevent you from feeling constipated.

Cucumber has many essential nutrients. For example, Vitamin A will improve your eyesight and aid reproduction, Vitamin K will help your blood clot and help you have stronger bones. Not to mention making sure all your organs perform optimally.

Cucumber on your body reduces sunburn, inflammation, swelling and pain. If your eyes are puffy, a slice of cucumber helps.

Antioxidants protect the body from free radicals that might want to cause damage to the body’s cells.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Should you use a cucumber as a dildo?

Should you use a cucumber as a dildo?

Meet the Kambari people: One of the few naked tribes of Nigeria

Meet the Kambari people: One of the few naked tribes of Nigeria

These are the 7 best countries to immigrate to

These are the 7 best countries to immigrate to

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Why married people cheating in Lagos is no longer surprising [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why married people cheating in Lagos is no longer surprising [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

The myths of single motherhood

The myths of single motherhood

Trending

What are the risks involved in using birth control pills?

Birth control pills has its risks [healthline]