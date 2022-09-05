5 reasons women don't have to shave their armpit hairs

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

5 reasons women don't have to shave their armpits hairs

There has been a debate, especially among feminists about the importance of shaving your underarm hairs or armpits.

This is why you should consider letting your armpit hair grow out [istockphoto]

Humans have always been grooming their bodies and shaving underarm hairs and even pubic hairs from time immemorial. Razors were made from shells and teeth and even waxing was done in ancient Egypt.

In modern times, you can shave your underarm hair with a shaving stick, cream or waxing.

Here's why you don't have to shave your underarm hair.

Some women claim that since men are not subjected to such painful beauty procedures, shaving underarm hair stems from societal pressures of beauty and perfection for women to conform. If men don’t have to shave, why should they?

Shaving your armpits doesn't automatically lead to a smooth underarm. Sometimes, using blunt razors can lead to bumps, irritation and even infections. Some people want to circumvent this whole process, so they don’t shave.

Having hair in places like your pubic regions and your armpits are said to release pheromones that attract a mate. It is believed that your natural scent and even hair make you more attractive to the opposite gender.

It hasn’t been scientifically proven that some shaving creams and deodorant cause cancer, there has been a connection between some chemicals and cancer. Although the levels of carcinogenic chemicals are minimal some people believe that it is enough to make them stop using them.

True, hair in your armpits might make you sweat more and hides some bacteria, but all this can be settled by bathing frequently, using natural deodorant and wearing free clothing.

