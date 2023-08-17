ADVERTISEMENT
5 comfortable sex positions during pregnancy

Temi Iwalaiye

Getting pregnant does not mean a woman has lost her libido.

In the second trimester, it is normal to feel extremely horny because there is more blood flowing to the genitals. The first trimester is usually full of morning sickness and fatigue and that might not put a woman in the mood for sex. During the last trimester, be careful to prevent preterm labour.

It is essential to have as much sex as you can before the baby comes because the decline in your sex life when the baby arrives would be drastic and abrupt.

There are circumstances like placenta previa that can make sex unsafe, placenta previa is when the placenta is near or covers the cervix and makes penetrative sex risky. In any other event, pregnancy sex is safe. Here are some positions that will prioritize comfort;

This is not anal sex but it is when the woman is on all fours and vaginal penetration happens that way. This position allows for deeper penetration but if you notice some spotting or bleeding afterwards, don’t be worried, it is normal.

This is when the woman makes a v- shape on the bed, with the wife’s leg on her husband’s lap. She lays comfortably and he does all the work.

This is a type of cuddling. The man hugs her from the back. This position will keep the baby safe and make sex enjoyable for the mother-to-be.

With this position, the man does not have to bear all the grunt work. By being on top, her stomach is protected, and she has a good time.

This is almost like the rear entry, the only difference is that she is standing and her hands are on the wall.

If the woman isn’t ready for penetrative sex, then some sensual massages, oral sex or hand-to-genital sex can also do the trick.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

