The ABCs of making women climax from oral s*x (or head)

Many men boast of their ability to go down on a woman and give her a great head but are they good at it?

The truth is very few men know how to give a great head. What are some great tips to transform your oral sex experience?

Better to gradually introduce that. Use light licks and delicate tickles to tease her around her vagina and inner thighs. Then, gently graze her clitoris with your tongue’s tip and back away.

You run the danger of overstimulating her and preventing her from having an orgasm if you omit this stage.

Many women are insecure about the smell and scent of their vagina, it helps to compliment them about it.

Anxiety impedes the sexual experience and reduces any chance of orgasm, by telling her how sweet she tastes and smells, you make her more comfortable.

Unlike porn, sex does not have to be fast-paced. Slow and steady wins the race. Take your time, see it like you are making out with her not punching her vagina with your tongue.

After a while, on your partner's pubic bone, gently press. You can also use one or two fingers to massage her "clitoral cluster," or G spot which is typically found at the top of the vagina, close to the rear wall.

Using your fingers in also lets you know if she is about to orgasm. You'll feel her vagina start to contract and tighten as the walls of her vagina swell up.

Instead of diving directly into the clitoris, consider stimulating her through the clitoral hood. No elaborate techniques are required. Instead, soft touches and simple movements will suffice. A straightforward circular motion or flicking back and forth will do.

