The ABCs of making women climax from oral s*x (or head)

1. Do not go for the clitoris immediately.

Better to gradually introduce that. Use light licks and delicate tickles to tease her around her vagina and inner thighs. Then, gently graze her clitoris with your tongue’s tip and back away.

You run the danger of overstimulating her and preventing her from having an orgasm if you omit this stage.

2. Say sweet things

Many women are insecure about the smell and scent of their vagina, it helps to compliment them about it.

Anxiety impedes the sexual experience and reduces any chance of orgasm, by telling her how sweet she tastes and smells, you make her more comfortable.

3. Go slow

Unlike porn, sex does not have to be fast-paced. Slow and steady wins the race. Take your time, see it like you are making out with her not punching her vagina with your tongue.

4. Use fingers

After a while, on your partner's pubic bone, gently press. You can also use one or two fingers to massage her "clitoral cluster," or G spot which is typically found at the top of the vagina, close to the rear wall.

Using your fingers in also lets you know if she is about to orgasm. You'll feel her vagina start to contract and tighten as the walls of her vagina swell up.

5. Stimulate the clitoral hood