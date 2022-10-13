No Bra Day: Here is what it's about

But this year, we are reclaiming no bra day and making it about what it was intended for, breast cancer awareness.

October is breast cancer awareness month. No Bra Day is an annual observance on October 13. The aim of this day is to make women go braless as a way to support breast cancer awareness.

No bra day is also a day to show support for breast cancer survivors who have had a mastectomy; have had their breast tissue removed. These women have to wear a prosthesis (artificial breasts) which means they have to go out with a bra every day. No bra day allows them to go out without a bra.

Today, social media is full of proud breast cancer survivors showing off their battle scars.

The statistics show that one in eight women will have breast cancer, and that's why it is imperative to educate women on the signs and symptoms.

Some breast cancer signs: