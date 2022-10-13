RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

No Bra Day: Here is what it's about

Temi Iwalaiye

Today is no bra day, but what does that mean?

When I was younger, no bra day used to be an excuse for women to show off their bare breasts or sexy tops without a bra underneath. It was a hyper-sexualised day and it was a perfect example of how something that started well became perverse.

But this year, we are reclaiming no bra day and making it about what it was intended for, breast cancer awareness.

October is breast cancer awareness month. No Bra Day is an annual observance on October 13. The aim of this day is to make women go braless as a way to support breast cancer awareness.

No bra day is also a day to show support for breast cancer survivors who have had a mastectomy; have had their breast tissue removed. These women have to wear a prosthesis (artificial breasts) which means they have to go out with a bra every day. No bra day allows them to go out without a bra.

Today, social media is full of proud breast cancer survivors showing off their battle scars.

The statistics show that one in eight women will have breast cancer, and that's why it is imperative to educate women on the signs and symptoms.

Some breast cancer signs:

  1. Be on the lookout for any lump that can be felt but not seen. 
  2. Discharge from your nipples
  3. Changes in the texture and look of your breast
  4. Also, check out for rashes, redness and soreness around the nipples.
