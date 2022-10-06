RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

Why women need to masturbate more

Temi Iwalaiye

It’s important and healthy for a woman to know how to please herself.

Here's why women need to masturbate [Women'shealth]
Masturbation, although gets a lot of bad rep, has many health benefits for women.

Many women masturbate with sex toys like dildos, and vibrators and even watch themselves with a mirror.

Orgasms feel great whether they come from sex or masturbation. When you orgasm, your body releases hormones like endorphins which reduce pain, serotonin which reduces stress and keeps you in a good mood and oxytocin with reduces pain.

Masturbation makes women explore their bodies and know what they want - this later translates to better sex with their partners because they know their preferences and can communicate them.

In a 2014 study published in the International Journal of Impotence Research, 35% of women who experiences orgasm during sex also masturbated compared to only 9% of women who orgasm during sex and did not masturbate.

When you are on your period, your uterus contracts and sheds its lining and that leads to cramps. An orgasm increases blood flow to the genitals and releases dopamine and serotonin which are natural pain relievers.

Whenever a person masturbates and orgasms they feel a great deal of stress release and might even sleep off because it causes total body relaxation (by virtue of the hormones it releases).

Doctors might prescribe masturbation if you have vaginal atrophy - clitoris not feeling any sensation. Masturbation increases blood flow to the vagina and thus keeps it healthy.

Masturbation gives all of the pleasure plus none of the risk of contracting infections or even getting pregnant.

Temi Iwalaiye

