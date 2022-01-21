RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

Signs you need to change your underwear

You just got out of the shower, and as usual, you head for that drawer to grab a piece of underwear.

You slip it on only to feel below and realize you've got a hole. This can create a problem, especially if that's the only one you have left.

Why did it happen? It's not like you misused it; you just ignored the signs. Believe it or not, your underwear is one of the most essential clothing. Not only does it shield your private part, but it also absorbs all the microorganisms and sweat your body exudes.

If you never know when to go to the store to get new underwear, then this article is a sign. Most people find it hard to do away with underwear, especially ones they're attached to. But, if your underwear starts showing any of these signs below, then for the sake of personal hygiene, you need to change them.

1. They no longer fit like they used to

If your underwear expands more than normal or becomes too small because of weight gain, then it's time you did away with it. Tight underwear can chafe your skin, and it's bad for men because it doesn't give the scrotum breathing space and can cause low sperm count.

2. There’s a tear

When you wear lightweight clothes, there's a slim chance people would be able to see your underwear, and you don't want them to see a tear do you? Torn underwear needs to be replaced or sewn if you can manage.

3. Discoloration

If your underwear now has a different color from the original, you should change it immediately. Discolored underwear is primarily common among women, and it can be due to excessive sweat or the material.

4. Odor

If your underwear still stinks after you've washed it, then nobody has to remind you to replace it. Odor can mostly come from the presence of microorganisms, and this is a hallmark of poor hygiene.

