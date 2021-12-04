3 natural ways you can make your breasts bigger

These are three of them:

1. Weight gain

Breasts are made mostly of fatty tissue, and they are what will determine your breast size.

If you gain weight and get fatter it is more likely that you will have a bigger breast, the same way weight loss causes a reduction in breast size.

Take meals like milk, papaya or pawpaw, soybeans and nuts for an increase in breast size.

2. Massage oil

Using flaxseed oil, olive oil, jojoba oil and fennel oil to massage your breasts will cause it to increase.

These oils increase blood flow to the breasts, fat development in the breasts and trigger hormones that increase breast size.

3. Exercise

Exercise can improve the size, strength, and appearance of the pectoral muscles which are under your breasts.

Try exercises like dumbbell chest press, push-ups, and dumbbell pullovers.