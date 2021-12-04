RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

3 natural ways you can make your breasts bigger

There are natural ways to increase your breast size.

Some women desire bigger breasts [Newsoneng]
You do not have to go under the knife to enlarge your breasts because there are natural ways to do it.

These are three of them:

Breasts are made mostly of fatty tissue, and they are what will determine your breast size.

If you gain weight and get fatter it is more likely that you will have a bigger breast, the same way weight loss causes a reduction in breast size.

Take meals like milk, papaya or pawpaw, soybeans and nuts for an increase in breast size.

Flaxseed oil causes an increase in breast size [Popxo]
Using flaxseed oil, olive oil, jojoba oil and fennel oil to massage your breasts will cause it to increase.

These oils increase blood flow to the breasts, fat development in the breasts and trigger hormones that increase breast size.

Exercise can improve the size, strength, and appearance of the pectoral muscles which are under your breasts.

Dumbbell chest press increase the breast's muscles [Crossfitinvictus]
Try exercises like dumbbell chest press, push-ups, and dumbbell pullovers.

Finally, hormonal imbalances caused by pregnancy, lactation, menopause, and menstruation can cause an increase in breast size.

