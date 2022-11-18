RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

Why anal sex poses a greater risk to women

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's how anal sex puts women at risk.

The dangers of anal sex [Healthline]

When it comes to the anatomy of men and women during anal sex. Men have a long, straight tailbone, whereas women have a broad, short one. Additionally, the coccyx, or tailbone's end, is shorter and straighter in women, which makes penetration deeper for them.

Both men and women might find anal sex enjoyable. Given that the anus and vulva are so close together, anal intercourse in women stimulates the clitoris, the G-zone, and the A-spot.

However, there are risks.

Haemorrhoids and rectal prolapse, both of which entail the colon projecting outside the body, are additional risks associated with anal sex.

Haemorrhoids only affect the top layer of the colon, whereas rectal prolapse involves a greater area. Anal sex when performed frequently and with little lubrication, can irritate already-existing haemorrhoids and result in bleeding.

The three anal sphincters which protect the rectum are less flexible and thicker in women than in men so women are more likely to be injured.

Female anal canal pressure and muscles are both weaker. Women run the danger of having weak pelvic muscles or a ruptured bladder, especially if they've had kids.

Anal sex has a higher rate of transmitting diseases like HIV and hepatitis even more than vaginal sex. Chlamydia, gonorrhoea, HPV, and syphilis can all be spread through anal sex. This is why you should always use a condom to lower the risk.

Women are especially vulnerable to vaginal infection if their partners put their penis or a sex toy into the vulva after using it in the anus. This increases the likelihood of passing bacteria from any faeces remaining on the penis or toy into the vulva and vagina.

