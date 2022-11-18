Why anal sex poses a greater risk to women

Both men and women might find anal sex enjoyable. Given that the anus and vulva are so close together, anal intercourse in women stimulates the clitoris, the G-zone, and the A-spot.

However, there are risks.

Haemorrhoids and rectal prolapse

Haemorrhoids and rectal prolapse, both of which entail the colon projecting outside the body, are additional risks associated with anal sex.

Haemorrhoids only affect the top layer of the colon, whereas rectal prolapse involves a greater area. Anal sex when performed frequently and with little lubrication, can irritate already-existing haemorrhoids and result in bleeding.

Women have weaker sphincters and anal canal

The three anal sphincters which protect the rectum are less flexible and thicker in women than in men so women are more likely to be injured.

Female anal canal pressure and muscles are both weaker. Women run the danger of having weak pelvic muscles or a ruptured bladder, especially if they've had kids.

STDs risks

Anal sex has a higher rate of transmitting diseases like HIV and hepatitis even more than vaginal sex. Chlamydia, gonorrhoea, HPV, and syphilis can all be spread through anal sex. This is why you should always use a condom to lower the risk.

Vaginal infection