The 5 kinds of butts and the clothes that fit them

Cosmetic surgeons came up with these categorizations as they attempted to increase women’s butt with different surgeries.

According to a plastic surgeon, Matthew Schulman, the shape of your butt is determined by your pelvis and hip bones, the way your muscles are attached to your thighs, the size of your gluteal muscles and the distribution of fat to that region.

Here are the categorizations of women’s butts;

1. The H shape

Pulse Nigeria

This can be called a flat butt. This is a square butt where your hips and thighs run parallel.

Wear more flared skirts, gowns and baggy trousers. Stay away from jumpsuits except they are flared.

2. The C or O shape

This is the round butt that we see on many celebrities like Kim K and Beyonce.

This means that fat is stored around the middle of the butt and that gives it a rounded shape - like a ball.

Pulse Nigeria

Almost everything they wear fits them, especially jeans. Short gowns and skirts will ride up easily though and she might spend time adjusting them.

3. The A shape

Pulse Nigeria

This is usually for women with a wider physique. They seem to have more hips than fat in their bum. A bodycon gown will bring out the nice shape, but jeans might be unflattering.

4. The inverted V shape

Pulse Nigeria

Here, all the fat gathers at the upper portion of the butt near the waistline and reduces at the lower portion. This creates a V-shaped butt. Stick with flared gowns and skirts. Short shorts and short gowns also look nice.

5. The inverted heart shape

Pulse Nigeria

This is what is called an apple bottom bum. Here the fat gathers at the bottom like an upside-down heart.