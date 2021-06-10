Why you shouldn't shave your pubic hairs

Most people want to take off all their pubic hair because it makes them comfortable with their sex partners, social conventions or they feel it is cleaner that way.

But shaving your pubic hair might not be such a good thing.

Pulse Nigeria

Here is why you shouldn't shave your pubic hair;

It irritates the pubic area

Doctor Emily Gibson says that ‘It leaves microscopic open wounds.”

When there are wounds in that area, bacteria would grow and multiply because it is a naturally moist area and a perfect culture for them.

Protection

Pubic hair protects the vagina from dirt and pathogens that are in the environment, that is why humans evolved with hair in their pubic region. The sebum the hair follicle produces help to protect the pubic region.

Pubic hair makes sex better.

I know a shaved pubic area is visually attractive, but it does not make sex better.

It might give scars and abrasions from skin-to-skin contact. Pubic hair is known as a dry lubricant.

If you must shave, do the following;