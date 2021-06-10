RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Women's Health

Why you shouldn't shave your pubic hairs

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

We have been told that it is hygienic to shave your pubic hairs. But is it true? Nature put hair there for a purpose.

Shaving down there might not be as hygienic as we think {self}
Shaving down there might not be as hygienic as we think {self} Pulse Nigeria

Shaving off all your pubic hair has some adverse consequences.

Recommended articles

Most people want to take off all their pubic hair because it makes them comfortable with their sex partners, social conventions or they feel it is cleaner that way.

But shaving your pubic hair might not be such a good thing.

It irritates the skin {healthstasy}
It irritates the skin {healthstasy} Pulse Nigeria
  • It irritates the pubic area

Doctor Emily Gibson says that ‘It leaves microscopic open wounds.”

When there are wounds in that area, bacteria would grow and multiply because it is a naturally moist area and a perfect culture for them.

  • Protection

Pubic hair protects the vagina from dirt and pathogens that are in the environment, that is why humans evolved with hair in their pubic region. The sebum the hair follicle produces help to protect the pubic region.

  • Pubic hair makes sex better. 

I know a shaved pubic area is visually attractive, but it does not make sex better.

It might give scars and abrasions from skin-to-skin contact. Pubic hair is known as a dry lubricant.

  • Disinfect the shaving stick.
  • Wash the pubic area first
  • Always make sure the area is wet.
  • Use a mirror to see what it is you are doing and don't cut yourself.
  • Moisturize after you are done.
  • Avoid wearing tight clothes after shaving.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in leaked audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report]

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

'Your ny*sh is the dirtiest in this industry'; Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay almost come to blows over 2-year old beef

Adunni Ade releases stunning photos to celebrate 39th birthday

QUIZ: Only real savages can score 8/8 on this Tiwa quiz

Trump congratulates Buhari for suspending Twitter in Nigeria...to no one's surprise

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

Tonto Dikeh releases stunning photos to mark 36th birthday

Rap Fada accuses Kobby Rana of attempting to lick his manhood