Why you shouldn't shave your pubic hairs
We have been told that it is hygienic to shave your pubic hairs. But is it true? Nature put hair there for a purpose.
Most people want to take off all their pubic hair because it makes them comfortable with their sex partners, social conventions or they feel it is cleaner that way.
But shaving your pubic hair might not be such a good thing.
Here is why you shouldn't shave your pubic hair;
- It irritates the pubic area
Doctor Emily Gibson says that ‘It leaves microscopic open wounds.”
When there are wounds in that area, bacteria would grow and multiply because it is a naturally moist area and a perfect culture for them.
- Protection
Pubic hair protects the vagina from dirt and pathogens that are in the environment, that is why humans evolved with hair in their pubic region. The sebum the hair follicle produces help to protect the pubic region.
- Pubic hair makes sex better.
I know a shaved pubic area is visually attractive, but it does not make sex better.
It might give scars and abrasions from skin-to-skin contact. Pubic hair is known as a dry lubricant.
If you must shave, do the following;
- Disinfect the shaving stick.
- Wash the pubic area first
- Always make sure the area is wet.
- Use a mirror to see what it is you are doing and don't cut yourself.
- Moisturize after you are done.
- Avoid wearing tight clothes after shaving.
