Despite what society tells women is acceptable and what women have been conditioned to believe their body should look like, there are a few celebrities like model Cara Delevigne who have publicly supported the movement by showing off their own hairy bits in movies and on the red carpet.

For the most part, it's been a positive progression, but unfortunately, a recent controversy over a NikeWomen ad featuring Nigerian-American singer Annahstasia with underarm hair proves there's still a long way to go.

The ad shows Annahstasia with her arm stretched above her head, revealing a small patch of underarm hair with the caption, "Big mood". Some of the feedback over the powerful shot has been great, with comments like:

"We need more freedom in this world to do what we will with our bodies without someone trying to shame" and "why is there so much hate? this photo is beautiful on so many different levels. love the bra and the model’s confidence!"

Annahstasia re-posted the pictures and wrote the caption, ''Props to the amazing @nikewomen team for not editing out my body hair . Big moves.''

"I’m so embarrassed at the fact that most of the negative comments I see are from other women," reads a comment from one user Katzecin. "If it’s your personal choice to shave that’s okay [and] if you don’t want to shave that’s okay. Stop fucking shaming others, this doesn’t make anyone disgusting or less of a woman because you are hairy."

Others condemned the hate and praised NikeWomen for being inclusive and empowering people to be free to do whatever feels good to them in regards to body hair.

It's unbelievable that in this day and age, a woman having autonomy over her body and choosing to leave herself as nature intended illicit such hateful reactions. We need to ask ourselves why we feel so entitled to what other people do with their own bodies.

What is it about body hair that makes us so uncomfortable?