The Senator style is a type of outfit that looks good on every man. It got its name from the rich fabrics and styles of Nigerian politicians in Abuja.
10 latest senator styles for men
These are the latest senator styles for men you can sew if you have an event to attend.
Recommended articles
We've compiled a list of the ten best senator styles for you:
1. Bishop's neck splashed jacquard
This senator style has a bishop neck collar and a splashed design that exudes effortless simplicity. The arms are three-quarters.
2. Double-left panel with metal buckle
The left panel of this senator style has a design and a cute metal buckle to add to the edginess of the look.
3. Stripe pockets and trousers
This is a simple look that makes use of stripes to get the desired effect. Note how short the kaftan is, but you can make yours longer.
4. Simple buttons
This is the original Senator look without any embellishment, just simple buttons. The beauty of this senator style is how it stands comfortably on the body.
5. Simple embroidery
If you are in the mood for a simple but subtle design, this brilliant embroidery adds a nice touch to the look.
6. The White Trad
Every single man looks distinguished when he wears a white kaftan and trousers. It just works.
7. The Buhari Collar
This style is quite simple and was loved by the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, and, let's be honest, he always looked good in it.
8. Crisscross
If you are looking for an appropriate pattern and design for your senator, then you should try this crisscross pattern.
9. The hexagon pocket
A simple senator design is to just have a nice pocket shape, like a hexagon, for instance.
10. The classic black
If you have a white senator, then you should have a black one too. I love how RMD used a different colour for the collar.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng