10 latest senator styles for men

Temi Iwalaiye

These are the latest senator styles for men you can sew if you have an event to attend.

Best senator styles for men
Best senator styles for men

The Senator style is a type of outfit that looks good on every man. It got its name from the rich fabrics and styles of Nigerian politicians in Abuja.

We've compiled a list of the ten best senator styles for you:

The latest senator styles for men [Instagram/dejiandkola]
The latest senator styles for men [Instagram/dejiandkola] Pulse Nigeria
This senator style has a bishop neck collar and a splashed design that exudes effortless simplicity. The arms are three-quarters.

The latest senator styles for men [Instagram/dejiandkola]
The latest senator styles for men [Instagram/dejiandkola] Pulse Nigeria

The left panel of this senator style has a design and a cute metal buckle to add to the edginess of the look.

Stripe [Instagram/dejiandkola]
Stripe [Instagram/dejiandkola] Pulse Nigeria

This is a simple look that makes use of stripes to get the desired effect. Note how short the kaftan is, but you can make yours longer.

Simple buttons [Instagram/timini]
Simple buttons [Instagram/timini] Pulse Nigeria

This is the original Senator look without any embellishment, just simple buttons. The beauty of this senator style is how it stands comfortably on the body.

Latest senator styles for men [Instagram/timini]
Latest senator styles for men [Instagram/timini] Pulse Nigeria

If you are in the mood for a simple but subtle design, this brilliant embroidery adds a nice touch to the look.

White trad is one of the classic senator styles for men [Instagram/timini]
White trad is one of the classic senator styles for men [Instagram/timini] Pulse Nigeria
Every single man looks distinguished when he wears a white kaftan and trousers. It just works.

The latest senator styles for men [Instagram/RMD]
The latest senator styles for men [Instagram/RMD] Pulse Nigeria

This style is quite simple and was loved by the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, and, let's be honest, he always looked good in it.

The latest senator styles for men [Instagram/RMD]
The latest senator styles for men [Instagram/RMD] Pulse Nigeria

If you are looking for an appropriate pattern and design for your senator, then you should try this crisscross pattern.

Latest senator styles for men [Instagram/RMD]
Latest senator styles for men [Instagram/RMD] Pulse Nigeria

A simple senator design is to just have a nice pocket shape, like a hexagon, for instance.

Latest senator styles for men [Instagram/RMD]
Latest senator styles for men [Instagram/RMD] Pulse Nigeria

If you have a white senator, then you should have a black one too. I love how RMD used a different colour for the collar.

