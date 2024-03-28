10 latest senator styles for men

We've compiled a list of the ten best senator styles for you:

1. Bishop's neck splashed jacquard

Pulse Nigeria

This senator style has a bishop neck collar and a splashed design that exudes effortless simplicity. The arms are three-quarters.

2. Double-left panel with metal buckle

Pulse Nigeria

The left panel of this senator style has a design and a cute metal buckle to add to the edginess of the look.

3. Stripe pockets and trousers

Pulse Nigeria

This is a simple look that makes use of stripes to get the desired effect. Note how short the kaftan is, but you can make yours longer.

4. Simple buttons

Pulse Nigeria

This is the original Senator look without any embellishment, just simple buttons. The beauty of this senator style is how it stands comfortably on the body.

5. Simple embroidery

Pulse Nigeria

If you are in the mood for a simple but subtle design, this brilliant embroidery adds a nice touch to the look.

6. The White Trad

Pulse Nigeria

Every single man looks distinguished when he wears a white kaftan and trousers. It just works.

7. The Buhari Collar

Pulse Nigeria

This style is quite simple and was loved by the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, and, let's be honest, he always looked good in it.

8. Crisscross

Pulse Nigeria

If you are looking for an appropriate pattern and design for your senator, then you should try this crisscross pattern.

9. The hexagon pocket

Pulse Nigeria

A simple senator design is to just have a nice pocket shape, like a hexagon, for instance.

10. The classic black

Pulse Nigeria