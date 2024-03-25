Bobrisky wins best-dressed female at the ‘Beasts of Two Worlds’ premiere

ADVERTISEMENT
Trans woman Okuneye “Bobrisky” Idris won best dressed at "Ajanaku: Beast of Two Worlds" premiere.

Nigerian transwoman bobrisky [Vanguard]
Nollywood glittered on Sunday, March 25th, 2024, for the world premiere of "Ajanaku: Beast of Two Worlds." The movie, produced by actress Eniola Ajao, brought a star-studded audience to Lagos' Circle Mall, Lekki.

The premiere wasn't just about the film; it was also a fashion affair. Bobrisky, a popular Nigerian transgender personality known for her comedic videos, stole the show with her red carpet look.

Bobrisky wore a stunning black sequined gown with her hair styled in curls and bold black lipstick, Bobrisky won the award for "Best Dressed Woman" at the event. Big Brother Naija alum, Groovy was awarded "Best Dressed Man."

Bobrisky's win sparked interesting conversations, considering Nigeria's social perceptions and legal laws regarding transgender identity and queer identity.

The movie is directed by the collaborative efforts of Odunlade Adekola and Adebayo Tijani, "Ajanaku" boasts a powerful cast. Odunlade Adekola himself stars alongside Femi Adebayo, Mercy Aigbe, Lateef Adedimeji, Ibrahim Chatta, and Fathia Balogun.

Bobrisky win has caused a steer as netizens believe it is an affront to the biological women who attended the movie premiere.

