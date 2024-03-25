5 latest Ankara styles for women

Many African countries have adopted these materials and made them their own.

Here are the five latest Ankara styles for women this year:

1. Ankara two-piece

Ankara two-piece can be an Ankara shorts and shirt, an Ankara skirt and shirt, or an Ankara pants and shirt. This is one of the best casual styles you can do with an Ankara material.

2. Ankara jumpsuit

The Ankara jumpsuit is a mix of corporate casual and has women looking royal and classy. For this style to fit perfectly, your tailor needs to get your exact measurements to get the perfect fit.

3. Ruffles and slit

A good thigh-high slit and ruffles combined with ruffles on the slit and shoulders can make you look stunning. It's so simple that your tailor won't mess it up.

4. Mini corset gown

A mini corset gown is beautiful and trendy. It slims the waist and gives you that perfect look.

5. The dramatic sleeve

