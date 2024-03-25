The Ankara print originated in Dutch and was first called Dutch wax print. It was introduced to African culture in the 1800s through the Batik process, where dye is added to wax, resulting in multiple designs.
5 latest Ankara styles for women
Searching for the latest Ankara styles for women? Look no further, we got you covered.
Recommended articles
Many African countries have adopted these materials and made them their own.
Here are the five latest Ankara styles for women this year:
1. Ankara two-piece
Ankara two-piece can be an Ankara shorts and shirt, an Ankara skirt and shirt, or an Ankara pants and shirt. This is one of the best casual styles you can do with an Ankara material.
2. Ankara jumpsuit
The Ankara jumpsuit is a mix of corporate casual and has women looking royal and classy. For this style to fit perfectly, your tailor needs to get your exact measurements to get the perfect fit.
3. Ruffles and slit
A good thigh-high slit and ruffles combined with ruffles on the slit and shoulders can make you look stunning. It's so simple that your tailor won't mess it up.
4. Mini corset gown
A mini corset gown is beautiful and trendy. It slims the waist and gives you that perfect look.
5. The dramatic sleeve
Dramatic sleeves aren't just for lace materials. A nice dramatic sleeve with a train adds that va-va-voom to an Ankara style.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng