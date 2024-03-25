ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 latest Ankara styles for women

Temi Iwalaiye

Searching for the latest Ankara styles for women? Look no further, we got you covered.

Latest ankara styles for women [Instagram]
Latest ankara styles for women [Instagram]

The Ankara print originated in Dutch and was first called Dutch wax print. It was introduced to African culture in the 1800s through the Batik process, where dye is added to wax, resulting in multiple designs.

Recommended articles

Many African countries have adopted these materials and made them their own.

Here are the five latest Ankara styles for women this year:

ADVERTISEMENT
Latest ankara styles for women - two-piece [Facebook]
Latest ankara styles for women - two-piece [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Ankara two-piece can be an Ankara shorts and shirt, an Ankara skirt and shirt, or an Ankara pants and shirt. This is one of the best casual styles you can do with an Ankara material.

Latest ankara jumpsuit [renystyles,pinterest,msn]
Latest ankara jumpsuit [renystyles,pinterest,msn] Pulse Nigeria

The Ankara jumpsuit is a mix of corporate casual and has women looking royal and classy. For this style to fit perfectly, your tailor needs to get your exact measurements to get the perfect fit.

ADVERTISEMENT
Latest ankara style [Instagram/nancyisime]
Latest ankara style [Instagram/nancyisime] Pulse Nigeria

A good thigh-high slit and ruffles combined with ruffles on the slit and shoulders can make you look stunning. It's so simple that your tailor won't mess it up.

Latest ankara style - mini corset style [instagram/pinterest]
Latest ankara style - mini corset style [instagram/pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

A mini corset gown is beautiful and trendy. It slims the waist and gives you that perfect look.

Latest ankara styles - dramatic sleeves [Instagram]
Latest ankara styles - dramatic sleeves [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Dramatic sleeves aren't just for lace materials. A nice dramatic sleeve with a train adds that va-va-voom to an Ankara style.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 surprising health benefits of Celtic sea salt

5 surprising health benefits of Celtic sea salt

Celebrating women’s joy for a 3rd time

Celebrating women’s joy for a 3rd time

100 broken heart quotes to help you heal

100 broken heart quotes to help you heal

How to check your GTB account balance

How to check your GTB account balance

BIC encourages self-care and confidence in Nigerian men

BIC encourages self-care and confidence in Nigerian men

5 useless things that were invented

5 useless things that were invented

The dark, bloody history of Lekki Phase 1 in Lagos most people don’t know about

The dark, bloody history of Lekki Phase 1 in Lagos most people don’t know about

7 sexual health benefits of plums and how to use them

7 sexual health benefits of plums and how to use them

5 latest Ankara styles for women

5 latest Ankara styles for women

For the first time, a woman completes the most difficult race in the world

For the first time, a woman completes the most difficult race in the world

Never do these 5 things when meeting your in-laws for the first time

Never do these 5 things when meeting your in-laws for the first time

How to approach a girl at the gym with confidence

How to approach a girl at the gym with confidence

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men in African print

For men: How to dress smart for a first date in 8 steps

Nigerian transwoman bobrisky [Vanguard]

Bobrisky wins best-dressed female at the ‘Beasts of Two Worlds’ premiere

American rapper, Cardi B, has more than a few Birkin bags [Instagram/@iamcardib]

Hermès faces lawsuit for only selling Birkin bags to selected customers

The WindRunner will be the world's largest plane [Radia]

New largest plane in the world can fit 3 Olympic swimming pools