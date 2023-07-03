ADVERTISEMENT
The world's smallest bag, tiny as a grain of salt, was sold for ₦‎47 million

Temi Iwalaiye

Would you buy an expensive bag that no one can see?

Tiny mschf handbag [Allthatsinteresting]
Tiny mschf handbag [Allthatsinteresting]

The bag was sold by Joopiter, an online auction platform established by Pharrell Williams, an American artist, record producer, designer, and the creative director at Louis Vuitton.

MSCHF, a New York art collective, designed the neon yellow-green bag inspired by a famous Louis Vuitton model, which is invisible to the naked eye. This brand is famous for creating the red oversized boots that trended at the beginning of the year.

The Brooklyn-based organization MSCHF calls their minuscule design the "Microscopic Handbag," and they boast that it is smaller than a grain of sea salt and can pass through the eye of the needle.

The world's smallest bag [local3news]
The world's smallest bag [local3news]

Three-dimensional printing of tiny plastic components utilizing two-photon polymerization was used to create this bag. It was offered for sale with a microscope that has a digital display through which the bag can be seen.

It is hilarious to carry a bag that even you cannot see but what’s even more hilarious is that a bag is carried to put things in it, but this bag can't hold anything.

This is one of the instances where human vanity and the need to have exclusive products would spur such a purchase.

