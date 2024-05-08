ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

10 foods to avoid before bed for a good night's sleep

Anna Ajayi

A good night’s sleep is needed for your health and well-being,

Foods to avoid before going to bed [Quora]
Foods to avoid before going to bed [Quora]

Did you know what you eat before bedtime can significantly impact your sleep quality? Eating the wrong foods can cause discomfort, disrupt your sleep cycle, and leave you feeling restless in the morning.

Recommended articles

Here’s a list of ten foods you should avoid before hitting the sheets to ensure you get a peaceful, uninterrupted night’s sleep.

Coffee [RollingOut]
Coffee [RollingOut] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

It’s well-known that coffee is a stimulant, thanks to its high caffeine content, which can keep you awake. Drinking coffee late in the day can interfere with your sleep cycle, preventing you from falling asleep or causing you to wake up during the night. It’s best to avoid coffee and other caffeinated beverages at least six hours before bedtime.

Dark Chocolate
Dark Chocolate pulse uganda

Like coffee, chocolate contains caffeine, especially dark chocolate with high cocoa content. Besides caffeine, chocolate also has theobromine, another stimulant that can increase your heart rate and sleeplessness. Avoid eating chocolate before bed to keep these stimulants from disturbing your sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spicy foods can cause heartburn and indigestion for many people, especially when lying down. Eating a spicy meal can lead to discomfort and wakefulness throughout the night, disrupting your sleep pattern.

ALSO READ: To improve your bedroom duties, you need to consume more spicy foods

Fatty foods can be hard to digest and may lead to discomfort and bloating. Foods like burgers, fries, and pizza should be avoided as they can keep your digestive system busy throughout the night, affecting your ability to fall and stay asleep.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ice-cream
Ice-cream Johnson's ice-cream maker was made up of an outer wooden pail, an inner tin cylinder, and a paddle connected to a crank. To make ice cream, you had to fill the outer pail with crushed ice, fill the inner cylinder with ice cream mix, and manually crank a handle to churn the mixture while the ice cooled and set the ice cream.Her patent was approved on September 9, 1843, almost 100 years before freezers, as we know them today, were invented. Business Insider USA

While it may be tempting to treat yourself to a bowl of ice cream before bed, the high fat and sugar content can be a nightmare for your sleep. Sugar can spike your energy levels temporarily, followed by a crash, which can disrupt your sleep cycle.

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in acid and can cause heartburn and digestive issues when eaten before bed. It’s best to keep citrus fruits to earlier in the day to avoid any sleep disturbances.

ADVERTISEMENT
Garlic and onions [Quora]
Garlic and onions [Quora] Pulse Nigeria

These flavorful ingredients can trigger heartburn and indigestive issues for many people. If you're prone to stomach problems, it's a good idea to avoid garlic and onions in your dinner to ensure a smoother sleep.

Soda [Getty Images]
Soda [Getty Images] Business Insider USA

Sodas and other sugary drinks can spike your blood sugar levels and then rapidly drop them, leading to restless sleep. Additionally, the carbonation in sodas can cause bloating and discomfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eating large, heavy meals can strain your digestive system and keep you up at night. Try to keep your evening meal light and eat at least a few hours before bed to give your body time to digest.

While alcohol might help you fall asleep, it prevents deeper stages of sleep and often causes you to wake up in the middle of the night. To improve sleep quality, it's best to limit alcohol consumption and avoid drinking close to bedtime.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's 1 thing you probably should never drink when on a plane

Here's 1 thing you probably should never drink when on a plane

Toke Makinwa plans to take over the world with her new perfume line

Toke Makinwa plans to take over the world with her new perfume line

6 sweet things you can do for your girlfriend this Mother's Day

6 sweet things you can do for your girlfriend this Mother's Day

10 poses to try with your girlfriend if she's taller than you

10 poses to try with your girlfriend if she's taller than you

10 foods to avoid before bed for a good night's sleep

10 foods to avoid before bed for a good night's sleep

Remains of two Uganda Martyrs set to be returned from Rome

Remains of two Uganda Martyrs set to be returned from Rome

7 things men do when they don’t love you

7 things men do when they don’t love you

What to know about existential crisis and how to cope with it

What to know about existential crisis and how to cope with it

5 easy steps to make barbecue chicken wings better than restaurants

5 easy steps to make barbecue chicken wings better than restaurants

How to make palm nut cream for your palm nut soup

How to make palm nut cream for your palm nut soup

7 common food allergies most people don't know they have

7 common food allergies most people don't know they have

9 stylish hairstyles that look expensive but are surprisingly cheap

9 stylish hairstyles that look expensive but are surprisingly cheap

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Corp members redeploy for various reasons [Punch]

5 reasons NYSC corps members want to redeploy

Olaolu and his work [guardiannigeria]

Nigerian artist makes history again after selling artwork for ₦55 million

Did Jesus visit Britain/England? [emito/pinterest]

Did Jesus Christ visit Britain many times? Historians believe he did for 3 reasons

Things that happen when you cut a narcissistic person off

5 things that happen when you cut a toxic person off