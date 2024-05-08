ADVERTISEMENT
Remains of two Uganda Martyrs set to be returned from Rome

Samson Waswa

The Catholic Church in Uganda is preparing to welcome back a significant piece of its history: the remains of two martyrs who were brutally killed in the late 19th century.

The remains will be displayed at Uganda Martyrs University alongside other powerful artifacts
The remains will be displayed at Uganda Martyrs University alongside other powerful artifacts

These martyrs, Charles Lwanga and Matiya Mulumba, were among a group of 45 young men, both Catholic and Anglican, who faced execution by King Mwanga of Buganda between 1885 and 1886. Their unwavering faith in the face of persecution ultimately led to their sainthood in 1964.

The remains of Lwanga and Mulumba were originally sent to Rome by the Missionaries of Africa, a Catholic society. This transfer occurred before the canonization ceremony, where the martyrs were officially recognized as saints.

The exact date for the return of Lwanga and Mulumba's remains is still under discussion, but Father Richard Nyombi, a member of the Missionaries of Africa, anticipates their arrival in September 2024. This return coincides with the 60th anniversary of their canonization by Pope Paul VI.

Upon their return, the remains will be displayed at Uganda Martyrs University alongside other powerful artifacts. These artifacts include a chain believed to have been used during the executions and a cross crafted from mvule wood, a material likely present during the historical events.

Uganda Martyrs exectutions depicted at the Namugongo Shrine
Uganda Martyrs exectutions depicted at the Namugongo Shrine pulse uganda

This news comes just weeks before Uganda observes its annual Martyrs' Day on June 3rd. This national holiday draws millions of pilgrims from across Africa and the world to commemorate the sacrifices made by these young men.

Notably, some of those executed were pages serving King Mwanga himself, highlighting the brutality of the persecution.

Father Nyombi explains that due to the nature of the executions, some victims' remains were not recovered, likely consumed by wild animals.

The return of Lwanga and Mulumba's remains is seen as a timely event. Father Nyombi believes it offers a chance for the faithful to reflect on the martyrs' unwavering faith and courage.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

Remains of two Uganda Martyrs set to be returned from Rome

