Remains of two Uganda Martyrs set to be returned from Rome

The remains of Lwanga and Mulumba were originally sent to Rome by the Missionaries of Africa, a Catholic society. This transfer occurred before the canonization ceremony, where the martyrs were officially recognized as saints.

The exact date for the return of Lwanga and Mulumba's remains is still under discussion, but Father Richard Nyombi, a member of the Missionaries of Africa, anticipates their arrival in September 2024. This return coincides with the 60th anniversary of their canonization by Pope Paul VI.

Upon their return, the remains will be displayed at Uganda Martyrs University alongside other powerful artifacts. These artifacts include a chain believed to have been used during the executions and a cross crafted from mvule wood, a material likely present during the historical events.

ADVERTISEMENT

pulse uganda

This news comes just weeks before Uganda observes its annual Martyrs' Day on June 3rd. This national holiday draws millions of pilgrims from across Africa and the world to commemorate the sacrifices made by these young men.

Notably, some of those executed were pages serving King Mwanga himself, highlighting the brutality of the persecution.

Father Nyombi explains that due to the nature of the executions, some victims' remains were not recovered, likely consumed by wild animals.