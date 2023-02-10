ADVERTISEMENT
Would you rock these oversized red boots that cost ₦‎161,000?

These boots have been trending online.

What do you think about these red boots [Dailyhive]
The newest shoe from the New York-based art organization MSCHF isn't really a shoe. Yes, it fits over your foot and has a loose shoe form, but surely these oversized red boots can't be said to be conventional shoes. They are impossible to wear and remove, walk in and look like they would be sweaty.

"Cartoon boots for a Cool 3D World," says MSCHF. "Cartoonishness is an abstraction that frees us from the constraints of reality. If you kick someone in these boots they go BOING!"

These shoes cost $350, that’s N161,000. They will go on sale on February 16th.

Many influencers on TikTok and Instagram have been expressing desire and it seems like absurdity and not objective beauty are now trends in fashion.

The sad thing is that many people will buy it not for functional reasons but simply to post online. Would you consider getting one and do you like them?

