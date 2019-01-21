Dear Sarah,

I want to know why I get horny right before and after my period.

Dear anonymous,

There haven't been a lot of studies looking at the connection between women's libido and hormones at various points in the menstrual cycle, but some research has shown a spike in lust around the time we ovulate, mid-cycle.

There are many variations in the different sex hormones throughout the month, and these changes are different for every woman. Arousal isn't cyclical—it can happen at any time, and that's completely normal.

This is why one week you may you jumping on your partner as soon as he walks in the door, and another week you may be pushing him off you. But if you're lucky enough to have such predictable arousal levels, plan your dates accordingly and have fun.