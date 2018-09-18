Here's how to get your girlfriend to beg you for sex

Guys are always ready for the big show at any point.
Here are a few ways of making foreplay amazing.
ALSO READ: 5 ways to tease a woman
Slow everything down to half-time. If you normally went 5-10 minutes before sex, make it 20 minutes. There is no time limit on how much you need. Get your girl to the point where she is trying to put you inside of her and then stop.
Kiss the neck and earlobes. Some women are really into having their earlobes kissed and sucked while others will find that it tickles them. Kiss the side of the neck and collarbone and then Work your way down the chest and kiss the breasts in a fluid motion. Remember that you want to do this slowly.
ALSO READ: 3 sex positions that make you look good
Most girls have a vibrator; however, if she doesn’t you can easily buy one online. Using a vibrator on your girlfriend or permitting her to use it on herself can be extremely erotic. Remember not to focus on just using the toy. Kiss and suck on her breasts. Kiss her neck and stomach while you’re using the toy to enhance her experience.
Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng