Here's how to get your girlfriend to beg you for sex

Getting your girl to the edge before you start having sex will not only make her orgasm more intense, it can keep the sex fresh.

Here are a few ways of making foreplay amazing.

1. Slow down

Slow everything down to half-time. If you normally went 5-10 minutes before sex, make it 20 minutes. There is no time limit on how much you need. Get your girl to the point where she is trying to put you inside of her and then stop.

2. More kissing

Kiss the neck and earlobes. Some women are really into having their earlobes kissed and sucked while others will find that it tickles them. Kiss the side of the neck and collarbone and then Work your way down the chest and kiss the breasts in a fluid motion. Remember that you want to do this slowly.

3. Use her favourite sex toys

Most girls have a vibrator; however, if she doesn’t you can easily buy one online. Using a vibrator on your girlfriend or permitting her to use it on herself can be extremely erotic. Remember not to focus on just using the toy. Kiss and suck on her breasts. Kiss her neck and stomach while you’re using the toy to enhance her experience.

