Here's how to finger your girl like a gentleman

You should respect the fact that her body is literally under the command of your fingers and that you are able to watch her closely as you bring her to squirming desire.

Here are some tips on how to finger a girl like a real gentleman.

1. The pre-fingering foreplay

Not all women like to be fingered by their partners. This can be due to many reasons such as issues about hygiene and maybe fear. If your partner has some of these issues, it may be wise to pre-discuss the topic of fingering beforehand just to ensure that she’s at least open to the idea of it happening.

2. You should explore the landscape mildly

If this is your first time to finger her, then make sure that you do everything you can to avoid any hangups. For instance, ensure that your nails are cut and that your hands are clean. But more importantly, be gentle in your finger exploration. A woman’s body is all warmness and softness. Instead, be respectful of her body as you go in and explore. Also, using your fingers to simulate a woman’s genitals is not just about insertion. Be sure you pay attention to her labia and clitoris too.

3. No time limit

Don’t go about fingering your woman within a certain time frame in mind. Just give both yourselves time to get used to the different sensations. This is actually one of those times when the journey is as good as the destination.

4. Lube

Finger stimulation works best if your partner is really wet. If not, ensure you have a healthy backup of lube ready for use.

