5 ways to tease a woman

Foreplay is very important for a woman to reach orgasm. So, the longer you wait to go down on her, the more likely she is to have an orgasm.

Girls love to be teased way more than men. Below are 5 incredible ways to tease and please your girl so you can give her the best orgasm of her life.

1. Squeezing the nape of her neck

Mildly scratch her back as you are kissing her, and softly but firmly slide your hand up under hair at the nape of her neck and give a nice squeeze.

2. Unhooking her bra

As you are kissing her neck, reach behind and unhook her bra. If you get stuck, don’t worry! Just smile at her and ask for her assistance. She’ll unhook it for you, but don't just go straight to the boobs, go back to kissing her on the lips and neck. Then, taking your time, make your way down to her breasts, but do not go to her nipples. Kiss them in slow circles, leaving the nipples for the finale.

3. Playing with her nipples

When you get to her nipples, lick them gently, rotating between the two. When your mouth isn’t on one, your finger should be on the other. However, some girls love to have their nipple pinched. So, start gently of course, and increase the pressure and watch her reaction.

4. Going downwards

Move down to her stomach, and use the same slow, anticipation-building style. Try to kiss every inch of it! Slip your tongue under her waistband to tease her once in a while, and graze your chin over her area, breathing heavily.

5. Leave her panties on

Take her right leg, and starting at her foot, kiss every inch of it, working your way down in slow circles! This should take a while, and she will be loving every second of it! Then, when you get to her clitoris, breathe heavily over her panties, letting her feel the heat! Then go back to her left leg and do it all over again. By the time you get back down to her area, she’ll be begging you to rip her panties off and give her more.

