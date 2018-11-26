Youths in Benue kill 13 'cultists' who murdered an okada man

news

Cultism is a booming basket of ugly fruits in Nigeria. Last week, Pulse reported the case of infamous Shomolu thug, Jaypron whom bullets were bouncing off his body.

This time around, a group of alleged cultists were in the community of Lessel, Ushongo Local Government Area, Benue State for a meeting when they allegedly murdered an okada man they were trying to rob.

According to Daily Post Nigeria, seeing the brazen murder of their kin go unsolved by a horde of visiting cultists, the Lessel youth took matters into their own hands, damning the wits of legality and justice to hell.

On Saturday, November 24, 2018, bearing bare knuckles, machetes and other unsavory weapons, they took matters into their own hands.

Their destination was the guest house the reported cultists were having their meeting. They stormed the building; unleashing the vicious fury only a thirst that sees bare revenge as justice can produce — the attack reportedly lasted for more than two hours.

The youth of Lessel reportedly pillaged raw human skin, brutally murdered and inflicted grievous bodily harm on their victims. The victims who were not killed were said to have been beaten to a pulp.

An eyewitness says, “The group had come to Lessel town in their numbers on Saturday night for what we gathered was their annual convention.

“They ran into the okada man, who they engaged to convey some of them to a guest house in Lessel, venue of the meeting where some of them also put up.

“On completing the assignment of conveying them to their destination, the cult members demanded the key of the motorbike, but the rider refused to surrender his bike to them.

“They descended on him and killed him instantly. But the news of the murder filtered into town and the youths in Lessel mobilized and stormed the guest house with dangerous weapons.

“A bloody fight ensued, some of the cult members were hacked to death, while others captured alive led the youths to where other members of the cult were hiding.

“They were all rounded up by the youths. It took the intervention of the Police, who stormed the area, to stop the killing of more cultists, most of whom had been beaten to a pulp by the youths.”

Benue State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ene Okoh has said: “When we got the information, my men moved in quickly and arrested 13 persons, who were involved in the fracas, but I can confirm that nine persons were killed in the clash.”

Cultism continues its assault on the Nigeria society.