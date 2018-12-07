Woman drinks insecticide after a fight with her husband

news

This story follows that of a UNILORIN student who committed suicide after failing his final year project by drinking the powerful insecticide, sniper. This time, a woman has drunk the same insecticide, leaving her to battle for her life.

The reported event happened this morning at Ogudu area of Lagos State.

In the story, now published on Instablog9ja, what led the woman to this very extreme action was frustration; she regularly fights with her reportedly errant husband and the Landlord just handed her family a quit notice to vacate the premises they currently occupy. That sent her tipping over the edge.

Asides the subject of her consistent misunderstandings with her husband being about the man's poorness and his cheating tendencies, he is also authoritative and consistently prevents his wife from interacting with other people on their street.

Thus on this day, she had sadly had enough and wanted to end it. So, she picked up the very lethal sniper and drank it. She was, however, rescued by people and taken to the hospital in a wheelbarrow.