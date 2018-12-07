Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman drinks sniper in Ogudu, Lagos

Woman drinks insecticide after a fight with her husband

The infamous event unfolded at Ogudu, Lagos.

  • Published:
Woman drinks insecticide after a fight with her husband play

The woman, being taken to the hospital

(Instablog9ja)

This story follows that of a UNILORIN student who committed suicide after failing his final year project by drinking the powerful insecticide, sniper. This time, a woman has drunk the same insecticide, leaving her to battle for her life.

The reported event happened this morning at Ogudu area of Lagos State.

In the story, now published on Instablog9ja, what led the woman to this very extreme action was frustration; she regularly fights with her reportedly errant husband and the Landlord just handed her family a quit notice to vacate the premises they currently occupy. That sent her tipping over the edge.

ALSO READ: Man beats girlfriend to death, buries her in their apartment

Asides the subject of her consistent misunderstandings with her husband being about the man's poorness and his cheating tendencies, he is also authoritative and consistently prevents his wife from interacting with other people on their street.

Thus on this day, she had sadly had enough and wanted to end it. So, she picked up the very lethal sniper and drank it. She was, however, rescued by people and taken to the hospital in a wheelbarrow.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Husband and wife stone each other on Lekki streets (Video)bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads, hands and...bullet

Related Articles

Man gets beaten while trying to sell women's pants to Alhaji (Video)
#ASUUStrike: Anambra lecturer wears Spiderman costume to save his Masters' students
Mortuary attendants steal dead woman's wrists and heart
Bauchi vigilante shoot man to death over a haircut
Man beats girlfriend to death, buries her in their apartment
20-yr-old digital marketer loses $425k deal, blasts Yahoo boys for tarnishing Nigeria's image
30-yr-old Pastor rapes church boys as the "Lord's chosen"

Metro

Police arrest 137 suspected cult members in Lagos
16-yr-old student dies in ‘juju’ superiority contest in Ekiti
30-yr-old Pastor rapes church boys as the "Lord's chosen"
30-yr-old Pastor rapes church boys as the "Lord's chosen"
Man loses $425k deal, blasts Yahoo boys for Nigeria's image
20-yr-old digital marketer loses $425k deal, blasts Yahoo boys for tarnishing Nigeria's image
Man beats girlfriend to death, buries her in their apartment
Man beats girlfriend to death, buries her in their apartment
X
Advertisement