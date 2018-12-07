Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Man buries his girlfriend in his apartment in port harcourt

Man beats girlfriend to death, buries her in their apartment

The Police have since exhumed her body.

  • Published:
Man beats girlfriend to death, buries her in their apartment play

Man beats girlfriend to death, buries her in their apartment

(Adelove)

In 2012, CLEEN Foundation reports 1 in every 3 respondents admitting to being a victim of domestic violence. In 2013, The CLEEN Foundation reports one in every three respondents admitting to being a victim of domestic violence. In like manner, a Lawyer was reported to have killed stabbed her husband in the throat before cutting off his penis.

Equally, a Benue woman recently stabbed her husband and poisoned her three children before killing herself. Nigeria has a deep-rooted problem and partner homicide seems on the rise. Reports recently surfaced that a lady, Better Ozige Nwabueze who was reportedly beaten to death by her boyfriend, Prince Uwabie also known as J-Boy.

Today, Linda Ikeji’s Blog reports that Rivers State Police Command exhumed the girl’s body from the middle of the one-room apartment she shared with her boyfriend, J-boy around Wimpy Junction, by Ikwerre Road in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state.

ALSO READ: #ASUUStrike: Anambra lecturer wears Spiderman costume to save his Masters' students

The reports claim that J-boy is a serial woman beater, who again beat Nwabueze on on December 2, 2018, until she slumped and died. Upon seeing her body, he reportedly panicked and dug a grave in said one-room apartment and buried his girlfriend. The fight which led to this unfortunate situation was reportedly caused by J-boy’s accusation that Better was cheating on him.

play Sympathizers (PN News)

 

Better’s brother, Eze Anyaele, also claims to have asked J-boy for his sister's whereabouts on Monday, but J-boy claimed he had any idea of her whereabouts. Prince was said to have later confessed his horrific act to his friends  who then reported to the Police.

Rivers State police command spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni, told reporters that Better’s body has been exhumed and transferred to a morgue, from where an autopsy is expected.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Husband and wife stone each other on Lekki streets (Video)bullet
2 Popular Osun 'businessman' caught with fresh human heads, hands and fleshbullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Yahoo boy now sees evil spirits, fire and lions in sleep after failed money ritual
Man rapes 3-yr-old girl in Rivers State but walks free as Police refuse to prosecute him unless paid
White man tries to shoot Yahoo boys through the phone (Video)
Man gets beaten while trying to sell women's pants to Alhaji (Video)
#ASUUStrike: Anambra lecturer wears Spiderman costume to save his Masters' students
Mortuary attendants steal dead woman's wrists and heart
Bauchi vigilante shoot man to death over a haircut

Metro

Man loses $425k deal, blasts Yahoo boys for Nigeria's image
20-yr-old digital marketer loses $425k deal, blasts Yahoo boys for tarnishing Nigeria's image
Bauchi vigilante shoot man to death over a haircut
Bauchi vigilante shoot man to death over a haircut
Annie Idibia reaches out to indigent women in Ikorodu
Annie Idibia reaches out to indigent women in Ikorodu
22-yr-old man a prime suspect in father's murder
22-yr-old man a prime suspect in father's murder
X
Advertisement