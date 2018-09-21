Woman blames her dad for kidnapping neighbour's daughter

news

A 25-year-old woman Safiya Idris, who reportedly kidnapped her neighbour's daughter in Niger State, has blamed her dad for her actions.

The police arrested Idris following a tip-off. She allegedly planned with some accomplices to abduct the victim, a three-year-old girl identified as Fatima Nura.

According to reports, the goal was to use this situation to collect a ransom from the victim's family.

ALSO READ: Woman jumps off speeding taxi to escape from alleged ritualists

Punch News confirmed this in a report where the woman was captured lamenting about a poor upbringing which has prompted her to make bad choices.

“My father did not consider it necessary to train me to be responsible, otherwise, why should I involve myself in this wicked act? Why should I even kidnap my neighbour’s child who always played with my children? It’s unfortunate.

"Allah and my neighbours will forgive me for what I did to this little girl; in fact, I don’t deserve to be alive to face this shame," says Safiya Idris in a report by Punch.

ALSO READ: Little girl looks fresh after getting freed from kidnappers

The abducted has been released while law enforcement officers make preparation to arraign the suspect at a court.

Muhammad Abubakar, a spokesperson for the police made this known.