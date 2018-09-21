Pulse.ng logo
Woman blames her dad for kidnapping neighbour's daughter

A woman who reportedly abducted her neighbour's child has passed blame to her dad who failed to train her to be responsible.

A 3-year-old girl who was kidnapped by her neighbour has been rescued by the police.

A 25-year-old woman Safiya Idris, who reportedly kidnapped her neighbour's daughter in Niger State, has blamed her dad for her actions.

The police arrested Idris following a tip-off. She allegedly planned with some accomplices to abduct the victim, a three-year-old girl identified as Fatima Nura.

According to reports, the goal was to use this situation to collect a ransom from the victim's family.

After she was caught, a 25-year-old suspected kidnapper tells the police that she abducted her neighbour's daughter for lack of home training.

Punch News confirmed this in a report where the woman was captured lamenting about a poor upbringing which has prompted her to make bad choices.

“My father did not consider it necessary to train me to be responsible, otherwise, why should I involve myself in this wicked act? Why should I even kidnap my neighbour’s child who always played with my children? It’s unfortunate.

"Allah and my neighbours will forgive me for what I did to this little girl; in fact, I don’t deserve to be alive to face this shame," says Safiya Idris in a report by Punch.

Woman blames her dad for kidnapping neighbour's daughter play Safiya Idris and her accomplices had planned to collect a ransom from the victim's family before they are able to secure her release. (Sahara Weekly)

 

The abducted has been released while law enforcement officers make preparation to arraign the suspect at a court.

Muhammad Abubakar, a spokesperson for the police made this known.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

