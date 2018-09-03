Pulse.ng logo
Victor Moses unveiled as Binomo brand ambassador

Victor Moses Chelsea forward unveiled as Binomo brand ambassador

Delighted with the offer and happy to be on board, Victor Moses explained his relationship with Binomo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

As part of its plan to infiltrate the African and Asian market, world leading forex trading company, Binomo signed and unveiled Nigerian and Chelsea footballer, Victor Moses as its official Brand Ambassador. Moses would be the face of the Binomo brand, an online platform where users earn on rises or falls in currency exchange rates and prices for shares or commodities.

Moses, who was named by the Nigerian Football Federation as the 2018 Nigerian Footballer of the Year and recently represented Nigeria in Russia is to help boost Binomo’s integral marketing campaigns and help the brand encourage Nigerians to bid for financial independence and success by being open to the possibilities that online trading can proffer.

Trading with Binomo is secure, accurate, and delivers superior customer service. I am happy to be involved with such a leading brand and a global leader in online trading.” Said Moses

While speaking on the partnership, representatives of the award-winning company echoed similar sentiments,

“Victor Moses is one of Africa’s most talented and successful footballers who perfectly personifies the ideals of Binomo brand: being a goal-oriented person, smart decision maker, a hard worker and someone who inspires millions of people in Nigeria and across the world. We are truly excited to work with him as we bring Binomo’s unbeatable service offerings closer to the Nigerian and African market.

Binomo has won awards as Best Broker for Beginners (2015 Forex Expo Awards), Broker of the Year (2016 IAIR Awards) and rated ‘Category A’ by Financial Commission, an independent self-regulatory and external dispute resolution (EDR) body, dedicated specifically to Forex.

The trading company offers its users access to the most traded financial assets with helpful tips and free trainings to aid optimised performance. The platform also provides users the opportunity to enter into trades with as low as N360 ($1), a chance to participate in tournaments, technical support and a wide range of bonuses for new customers and active traders.

#BinomoNigeria

 

