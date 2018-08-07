Pulse.ng logo
Student steals mother's money to lavish on boyfriend

She now faces probation after her mother sued her and she pleaded guilty.

  • Published:
Cynthia Cherop, after a change of clothes faces the Court play

(Daily Nation, Kenya)

Love can be stupid, or in this case, impulsive. Most times though, it ends badly for all parties involved.

The offence

This was the case of Cynthia Cherop, a Kenyan student of Eldoret based Moi University, Kenya who stole her mother’s money, totaling sh70,000 from two bank accounts with the Barclays and National banks to lavish on her boyfriend, Josephat Ng’ang’a.

Careless Lovebirds

Good thieves are careful stealthy, but not Cynthia and Josephat who allowed CCTV footage from Barclay’s Bank record them while withdrawing the money.

Love gone sour

Although reasons remain unknown, Josephat was charged with creating disturbance after he threatened to soundly batter Cynthia’s mother, Ms Milka Chebosisi Sitati with the beating of her life.

Ms. Milka was having none of it

Ms. Milka must not have taken well to it — who would have. She subsequently sued her daughter and pleaded with the court to jail her daughter.

While Josephat denied the charge and was released on a cash bail of sh30,000, Cynthia has pleaded guilty to the charged which means she faces maximum penalty if she’s found guilty.

However, she has pleaded with the court to consider that this was her first criminal offence. Two of her uncles have also been in court to plead with the court to let her continue her studies. According to Nation, State prosecutor Solomon Naulikha also didn’t oppose Cynthia being treated as a first offender.

Now, Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi has advised a probation report be submitted. Cynthia now faces probation.

