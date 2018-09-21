Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Soldier reportedly kills partner and commits suicide during training

Murder Or Not? Soldier reportedly kills partner and commits suicide during training

There are doubts concerning the Nigeria army's comment claiming accidental discharge following the deaths of two soldiers.

  • Published:
Soldier reportedly kills partner and commits suicide during training play

The army has described the deaths of two soldiers as an accident but there are also claims of murder and suicide.

(Naija Loaded)

While the Nigerian army deal with Boko Haram fighters in the North-East, one of its members, a soldier named Adegor Okpako has reportedly killed his partner, Saka, then goes on to commit suicide.

The incident occurred during a training exercise at an army base in Borno State.

Punch News confirms that the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. The online publisher also confirmed that four other people were injured in what the army describes as an accidental discharge.

Army chief, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has ordered an inquiry following the incident.

ALSO READ: Soldier gives up on Nigeria after returning home to a cousin killed by SARS

Twitter doubts army's claim of "accidental discharge"

Many observers have questioned the army's claim of an accidental discharge leading to the deaths of two soldiers.

Comments have followed the tweets and they have expressed doubts over the explanation given on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Man stands up to 3 soldiers but 1 shows him why they are feared

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Resurrection Man wakes up from the dead moments before burial [Video]bullet
2 What a pity!!! 'Dead man' returns home 1 month after burial, family...bullet
3 No Face Mysterious person slices off baby's cheek after it died in...bullet

Metro

Neighbours overpower rapist and take turns to rape him too
Brutal! Man rapes malnourished girl with pipe leaving her in the teeth of death
Thieves raid bank with dynamite and shoots security guard in the head
Ekiti Robbery Thieves raid bank with dynamite and shoots security guard in the head
The sick child, Teniola Bashorun
In Nigeria 700 children die daily – MNCH2
Borno State Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Ali Bukar-Dalorin
In Borno Police confirm kidnap of APC chairman’s 4-year-old son
X
Advertisement