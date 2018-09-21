There are doubts concerning the Nigeria army's comment claiming accidental discharge following the deaths of two soldiers.
The incident occurred during a training exercise at an army base in Borno State.
Punch News confirms that the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. The online publisher also confirmed that four other people were injured in what the army describes as an accidental discharge.
Army chief, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has ordered an inquiry following the incident.
ALSO READ: Soldier gives up on Nigeria after returning home to a cousin killed by SARS
Many observers have questioned the army's claim of an accidental discharge leading to the deaths of two soldiers.
Comments have followed the tweets and they have expressed doubts over the explanation given on Twitter.
ALSO READ: Man stands up to 3 soldiers but 1 shows him why they are feared