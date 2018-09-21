news

While the Nigerian army deal with Boko Haram fighters in the North-East, one of its members, a soldier named Adegor Okpako has reportedly killed his partner, Saka, then goes on to commit suicide.

The incident occurred during a training exercise at an army base in Borno State.

Punch News confirms that the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. The online publisher also confirmed that four other people were injured in what the army describes as an accidental discharge.

Army chief, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has ordered an inquiry following the incident.

Twitter doubts army's claim of "accidental discharge"

Many observers have questioned the army's claim of an accidental discharge leading to the deaths of two soldiers.

Comments have followed the tweets and they have expressed doubts over the explanation given on Twitter.