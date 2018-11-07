Policeman made laughing stock for getting drunk on duty

news

In Lagos, a policeman has been made a laughing stock in a clip that shows him drunk on duty.

He is captured in the video with a pair of youths who made sure he had his fill of alcohol.

While his company were making jest of the situation, the officer is seen holding his service rifle face down.

On social media the incident invited comments criticizing policemen who have failed to serve in the force with dignity.

The youths were also dragged for complicity.

ALSO READ: Hit-and-run driver reportedly knocks down policeman alleged to be seeking bribe [Video]

Two policemen caught beating LASTMA official who corrected them

Road users travelling around Obanikoro bus-stop in Lagos were treated to a mild drama following a fight between police officers and a LASTMA official.

Two policemen were shown in a video while dealing with the outnumbered traffic maintenance official who struggled to defend himself beside a parked official vehicle.

ALSO READ: Driver goes to Ghana to hide after hitting LASTMA officer

Some pedestrians went about their business without any distraction while others took a moment to observe.

According to an IG post, the quarrelsome trio went into a confrontation with each other when a policeman's car was blocked for passing through a lane reserved for the BRT vehicles.