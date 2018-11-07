Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Policeman made laughing stock for getting drunk on duty

Policeman made laughing stock for getting drunk on duty

A policeman who appeared to be drunk supports himself with his rifle while a youth offers him a bottle of alcohol to drink.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Policeman made laughing stock for getting drunk on duty play

A policeman attempts more alcohol despite his state of drunkenness.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

In Lagos, a policeman has been made a laughing stock in a clip that shows him drunk on duty.

He is captured in the video with a pair of youths who made sure he had his fill of alcohol.

While his company were making jest of the situation, the officer is seen holding his service rifle face down.

On social media the incident invited comments criticizing policemen who have failed to serve in the force with dignity.

The youths were also dragged for complicity.

Policeman made laughing stock for getting drunk on duty play

IG comments condemning a policeman for getting drunk on duty.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

ALSO READ: Hit-and-run driver reportedly knocks down policeman alleged to be seeking bribe [Video]

Two policemen caught beating LASTMA official who corrected them

Road users travelling around Obanikoro bus-stop in Lagos were treated to a mild drama following a fight between police officers and a LASTMA official.

Two policemen were shown in a video while dealing with the outnumbered traffic maintenance official who struggled to defend himself beside a parked official vehicle.

View this post on Instagram

Policeman beats LASTMA officials in Lagos . . There was confusion, this morning, at Obanikoro bus stop, along the Ikorodu expressway in Lagos, as a mobile police officer engaged in a fierce battle with some LASTMA officials who were trying to impound his car. . . According to an eyewitness report, trouble started when the policeman#emo#4oCZ##s car was blocked by a LASTMA car for taking the BRT lane. . . It was gathered that one of the LASTMA officials then left, immediately, to mobilize his colleagues. . . However, before they arrived, the policeman had given their colleague left behind, the beating of his life, prompting him to flee. . . The officer then proceeded to break the glass of the LASTMA car and was trying to remove it from obstructing his car, when the others arrived and another fight began. In the end, the LASTMA officials were forced to run away.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

ALSO READ: Driver goes to Ghana to hide after hitting LASTMA officer

Some pedestrians went about their business without any distraction while others took a moment to observe.

According to an IG post, the quarrelsome trio went into a confrontation with each other when a policeman's car was blocked for passing through a lane reserved for the BRT vehicles.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Mentally-challenged family back to life after 6 yrs roaming the streetbullet
2 "Real men do one round and sleep; jobless ones release all their...bullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Robbery suspect reportedly blames arrest on his failure to read Bible before operation
Wife kills self, hubby, 3 kids in Makurdi
Police arrest Togolese cook who murdered his Nigerian boss
13-yr-old boy tortures disabled 78-yr-old woman, cuts off her breasts and stabs her 60 times in face and body to steal £2
'I hardly forgive somebody that offends me, I’m ready to kill the person at any given time' says man who killed his neighbor

Metro

Man reportedly kills own mother to have sex with her corpse
Boy kills mother, sleeps with her corpse
Police rescue suspected kidnapper who reportedly confessed to killing children
Police rescue suspected kidnapper who reportedly confessed to killing children
Man wakes up after 12 years in coma sees mother's tears of joy
Man wakes up after 12 years in coma
#SuperPower – Morning Fresh re-introduces brand with new refreshing look!
X
Advertisement