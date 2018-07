news

The governorship election in Ekiti state witnessed violence when a party agent reportedly poured a substance - said to be acid - on another agent during voting.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Ward 001 of Udi in Ado Ekiti.

Situation Room Nigeria tweeted that the party agents were locked in a misunderstanding that led to a fight which saw one of the agents allegedly pouring acid on the other.