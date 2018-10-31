news

A Nigerian Labour Councillor in the United Kingdom, Ishmael Osamor has reportedly resigned his position caught with a large amount of drugs at a music festival.

According to the BBC, the 29-yr-old Nigerian who had already left his cabinet post pleaded guilty to having £2,500-worth of drugs, at last year's Bestival event in Dorset.

Osamor, who is a son of Shadow International Development Secretary, Kate Osamor, was reportedly caught with ecstasy, cocaine, ketamine and cannabis at the festival in August 2017, nine months before he was elected as a councillor, BBC reports.

Following his arraignment, Osamor was sentenced to a two-year community order and 20 days rehabilitation on Friday, October 26, 2018.

While announcing his resignation, the 29-yr-old Nigerian in a statement to the council's chief executive said: "It is with great regret that I am offering this as formal notice of my resignation as councillor, effective immediately.

"I would like to take the opportunity to apologise to the council, as I have to my ward colleagues and residents, for the unwelcome attention my case has brought to Haringey."

BBC also reports that Osamor resigned at a meeting of the council's Labour group earlier following calls for him to quit.