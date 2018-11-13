Nigerian man beats 'white oppressor' in South Africa (Video)

news

Black people refer to white people as, ‘oppressor,’ over the effects of colonialism and the very alive infamy of racism and white imperialism. That’s why this video has a political undertone.

Over the past 20 hours, a video has surfaced and gone viral on the internet about a Nigerian man beating nonsense out of a white man - or as dubbed by the internet, ‘the oppressor’ - in Cape Town, South Africa.

According to the video posted on Instablog9ja, on Saturday, November 9, 2018, the white man had chased the Nigerian down from traffic in his car because the Nigerian overtook him. As seen in the video, the white man attacked the Nigerian first while the Nigerian was in his car by pinning the Nigerian.

What followed was however like the wall of Jericho; the white man shouldn’t have allowed the Nigerian get out of his car. The moment ‘the oppressed Nigerian’ got out of his car, he shoved the white man back to allow himself some space and launched a heavy punch at the white man’s jaw.

With the way the white man fell to the floor, it was like he was hit by a Mack truck and had a concussion. The man went off balance like air suddenly went out of his head. They say, ‘never kick a man while he is down,’ but the Nigerian man apparently didn’t listen in class.

While the white man was on the floor, presumably trying to recover from the blow his jaw had just received, the Nigerian launched a kick into his chest. The next thing we saw was that people had surrounded them, trying to separate the fight, but the white man was still receiving some kicks.

The white man was however saved by his daughter who pulled him away from the scene while the Nigerian was restrained by a horde of people. For the record, the white man’s daughter had, however, ran initially, probably out of fear.

Incredible scenes. But please, don't try this at home.