Nigerian, 32 married to Russian woman, 52 dies of heart attack

On Sunday, October 14, 2018, Gabriel Segun Ajayi, 32, a Nigerian man known as, ‘Prince’ and more popular for marrying Natalia, 52 has died of a heart attack in a nightclub.

Though the circumstances are suspicious enough to trigger an investigation, the cops say they have found no evidence yet. His wife, Natalia, 52, says, “He just dropped dead. He didn’t take any medicine, simply had some tea. He never complained about his heart.” The couple has twin boys, born last year.

According to Instablog9ja, Ajayi has been living in Russia, but he met his wife via an online dating website much earlier. They initially struggled to understand each other due to language differences.

While Ajayi also had visa acquisition problems, Natalia traveled to Nigerian in 2013 to meet Ajayi’s parents — they wedded during that visit.

Natalia’s grown son, Anatoliy initially had problems with the relationship but came to accept Ajayi upon meeting him and seeing his genuine intentions.

Due to visa problems, Gabriel also had to travel in and out of Russia every few months, until 2015. He also found issues with the local climate, language and finding a paying job, but has been working as a web designer and tractor driver at a local farm.

As at the time he died, Instablog9ja says he was trying to raise money for a worker clothing business.