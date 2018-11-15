news

A man Sunday Owo who is reportedly seeking wealth has been caught with body parts belonging to a 4-year-old boy.

The suspect, 19, was apprehended by security guards at the Centre for Psychic Healing and Administration (CEPHA), located in Awka, Anambra State, according to a report on IG.

Owo was reportedly found with the human parts including the private parts of the victim.

ALSO READ: Man reportedly kills own mother to have sex with her corpse

In the report, he alleged that a woman identified as Blessing assured her of abundant money if he is able to deliver the items to the spiritual home but its owner Dr. Mrs. Ifeanyichukwu Ilonzo has denied knowledge of his interest.

“I was with my staff doing ward rounds after morning prayers when we saw the man and on questioning him, he said he was looking for me as he had brought the items.

"I was surprised because I have not seen the young man before nor had any discussion whatsoever with him," says Ilonzo who claims to be targeted by persons looking to ruin her reputation.