Landlagos.com is set to reverse the high pricing of property in Lagos

At LandLagos, We believe that every working Nigerian with a steady income should own a property but with the unfair prices of land, this has not been the case.

This Is why we are poised to make a change by reversing ridiculous pricing and pegging the inflation rate of land owned allowing you to own your own very affordably and making it impossible for surrounding property to over inflate over time.

Be a smart land investor

When you purchase the LandLagos property, you have the option to retain ownership of the land or transfer to another owner giving you a fixed return on capital of 30% for the first year, 25% for the second year and subsequently a yearly 15% increase in price. This means that property owned and transferred over a specified period of time would give a higher return on capital than any traditional bank with a guaranteed asset that would only increase in value. It’s a win.

Our development plan

Every property of Landlagos is earmarked for development two years after purchase. The development plan is to see the popularization of affordable prefabricated homes that cost less than a third of regular offerings. These homes take less time to build and have a very modern aesthetic appeal. Our plan is to see that the development comes at no initial cost to the landowners with a payment plan that would span 5 years allowing for ease of payment.

The LandLagos development 1

Our flagship development plan, Land Lagos Development (LLD1).

With the property located opposite the La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in the Ibeju- Lekki area of Lagos, It is in Close Proximity to the proposed site for the Lekki Airport and also very close to the Lekki Free Trade Zone – the future commercial hub of Lagos state. It is directly opposite the very popular La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort and a 10 minute drive to Eleko beach and other resorts with great ambience. It is a 100% Dry Land.

Benefits

All our developments within the LLD1 would be fitted with gates and perimeters fencing to ensure our residents are safe and secure. Street lights will be installed to further guarantee safety and add colour to the area even at night. You also get to enjoy Up to 20Hours of daily power supply. All the connected road networks will be designed for easy commute. Our future housing also comes with well treated water system available for all residents. The planned drainage in LDD1 eliminates the risk of flooding and ensures proper waste disposal. You can also enjoy a 360 housing experience with all-inclusive recreational facilities such as a Sports arena, Cinema, Gym and a kids playground.

Our flexible payment plans

With a flexible weekly, monthly and yearly payment plan; you can become a land owner in no time. Starting with N550,000 for 100 square meter, N1,600,000 for 300 square meters and N3,000,000 for one plot, we have made property ownership practical and realistic. Please note that all properties within the Landlagos Development 1 are legally covered with official documentation that recognises you as owner of the property.

In addition to these perks, we also provide FREE transportation through UBER and our vehicles to transport you from your home or office and to our office and also to the site. You comfort while making this very important decision is also our priority.

For further inquiries, please visit our website www.landlagos.com or contact our partner relations team on 08154402401, 08154402090, 08154403030 to book a visit with us.

Buy the future today, With LandLagos.

