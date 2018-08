news

Russia based Jerry Osas aka J Clauxe is a Nigerian born rapper/singer and producer.

The OLE crooner is currently signed to Platinum Sounds label and the amazing video was shot in location in Moscow and Nigeria and features Slimcase, Ushbebe, Charles Okocha and Wonder Tha Hype-man.

