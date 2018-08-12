Why Fidelity bank arrested customer for spying card details at ATM

news

Fidelity Bank has narrated how a customer, who tried spying the card details of another customer using the ATM, was arrested.

The bank had been in the news for allegedly maltreating some of its customers in one of its branches.

However, in a statement by Charles Aigbe, Divisional Head, Brand and Communications, the bank denied the allegation of maltreating any of its customers.

Aigbe further said the individuals claiming the bank maltreated them were suspected of ‘shoulder surfing’ to steal customer card details at the ATM.

Aigbe wrote, "False claims stemming from video post – Our attention has been drawn to a social media video featuring an assault on two people at a Fidelity Bank branch in Lagos.

"The two individuals featured in the video were suspected of ‘shoulder surfing’ to steal customer card details at the ATM.

"The security personnel on duty interceded and they attacked and injured him before the intervention of the Mobile policemen who are seen in the video."

Continuing, Aigbe said, "No Fidelity Bank official ordered any violence against customers as alleged and there was no incidence of the Branch ATM not dispensing cash.

"The matter has been reported to the Police and the suspects have been handed over for prosecution."

Prostitute steals 'customer's ATM card, clears account

A 24-year-old commercial sex worker , Imoleayo Bamigboye, has been arrested by operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stealing an ATM card belonging to her customer, Musa Alli, and withdrawing the sum of N300,000 from his account.

The mother-of-one, it was gathered, was arrested at a club house in Surulere area of the state alongside another of her boyfriend, Adeyinka Ayodele, and two others who aided her in the crime.