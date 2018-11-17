Bisola Aiyeola, Tobi Bakre, Akah Nnani and more attend MultiChoice’s #FestiveTogether campaign launch

news

Leading video entertainment company, MultiChoice Nigeria on Wednesday, 14 November unveiled its campaign for the upcoming festive season.

The unveiling happened at an event which was hosted by actress and media personality, Nancy Isime and had in attendance some of Nollywood's favorite stars.

The campaign tagged ‘Festive Together’ explores the four major themes of the festive season - family, music, friends and food - in curating the best content on DStv and GOtv.

Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, said: ‘’ The festive season is a great time for family and friends to come together, and we are making those moments extra special with world class content on our platforms. There is really no better time to be a DStv or GOtv subscriber as our festive line up ensures that you and your family enjoy the very best of local and international entertainment content”.

DStv and GOtv customers will enjoy their yearly festive traditions even more as they create new memories with a line-up of amazing content such as a special Nigerian Festivals pop-up channel which features some of the biggest music concerts and shows on the continent; the much-loved special kiddies’ channel, Animania; popular local content shows such as Ajoche on Africa Magic and Ojukwu on ROK 2; international telenovelas on Telemundo and Star Life; more football matches of the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, La Liga and Serie A LIVE and in glorious HD on SuperSport channels; WWE specials and for lovers of boxing, Africa’s premier boxing show, GOtv Boxing Night returns for a 17 edition this December.

Other celebrities at the campaign kickoff include Big Brother Naija alums Bisola Aiyeola, Tobi Bakre, Vandora and Rico Swavey as well as stars of Africa Magic’s popular shows including Akah Nnani, Meg Otanwa, Chy Nwakanma and Seun Ajayi.

