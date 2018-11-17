Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Bisola Aiyeola, Tobi Bakre, Akah Nnani attend #FestiveTogether launch

Bisola Aiyeola, Tobi Bakre, Akah Nnani and more attend MultiChoice’s #FestiveTogether campaign launch

The unveiling happened at an event which was hosted by actress and media personality, Nancy Isime and had in attendance some of Nollywood's favorite stars.

  • Published:
Bisola Aiyeola, Tobi Bakre, Akah Nnani and more attend MultiChoice’s #FestiveTogether campaign launch play

Nancy Isime

( MultiChoice)

Leading video entertainment company, MultiChoice Nigeria on Wednesday, 14 November unveiled its campaign for the upcoming festive season.

The unveiling happened at an event which was hosted by actress and media personality, Nancy Isime and had in attendance some of Nollywood's favorite stars.

The campaign tagged ‘Festive Together’ explores the four major themes of the festive season -  family, music, friends and food - in curating the best content on DStv and GOtv.

Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, said: ‘’ The festive season is a great time for family and friends to come together, and we are making those moments extra special with world class content on our platforms. There is really no better time to be a DStv or GOtv subscriber as our festive line up ensures that you and your family enjoy the very best of local and international entertainment content”.

play

 

DStv and GOtv customers will enjoy their yearly festive traditions even more as they create new memories with a line-up of amazing content such as a special Nigerian Festivals pop-up channel which features some of the biggest music concerts and shows on the continentthe much-loved special kiddies’ channel, Animania; popular local content shows such as Ajoche on Africa Magic and Ojukwu on ROK 2; international telenovelas on Telemundo and Star Life; more football matches of the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, La Liga and Serie A LIVE and in glorious HD on SuperSport channels; WWE specials and for lovers of boxing, Africa’s premier boxing show, GOtv Boxing Night returns for a 17 edition this December.

Other celebrities at the campaign kickoff include Big Brother Naija alums Bisola Aiyeola, Tobi Bakre, Vandora and Rico Swavey as well as stars of Africa Magic’s popular shows including Akah Nnani, Meg Otanwa, Chy Nwakanma and Seun Ajayi.

See more photos below:

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

 

Follow the conversation using the hashtag #DStvFestive and #GOtvFestive on Twitter (@DStvNg, @GOtvNg), Instagram and Facebook (@DStvNg and @GOtvNg).

For more information, please visit www.dstv.com  and www.gotvafrica.com   

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Related Articles

BetKing crowns Kingmaker of the month
Itel mobile's #IgotTheMoves dance finale: Who took home the N500,000 prize?
Register to attend FAMSAGA's week-long health conference towards sustainable development
Access Bank supports the best of African art
Access Bank supports African storytelling
KFC crispy Black Friday
Huawei’s contribution to Africa’s telco industry recognised at AfricaCom 2018 awards
A day at Renmoney…A reporter’s diary

Metro

Man leaves wife in disturbing condition for slamming door on him
Man leaves wife in disturbing condition for slamming door on him
Car without battery mysteriously disappears from station armed with policemen
Win the trip of a lifetime and watch the Gunners take on the Blues in London!
Win the trip of a lifetime and watch the Gunners take on the Blues in London!
Life In Naija young female street boxer with an Olympic dream
Life In Naija - Meet the young female street boxer with an Olympic dream
X
Advertisement