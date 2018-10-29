news

The Nigeria Police Force has said that the policeman allegedly involved in the killing of Miss Anita Akapson is still in detention.

Force spokesman, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, made the disclosure when he addressed newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Moshood said that investigations were still on-going to unravel the identity of all policemen involved in the unfortunate incident.

“The officer involved in the incident is still in detention and when the process is concluded we will parade him before the media,” he said.

He gave the assurance that the force would leave no stone unturned as there was no justification for anyone to take another person’s life.

Moshood, however denied that the officer allegedly involved in the incident was part of the panel constituted to investigate the incident.

He said that the report in the social media report was not true and urged members of the public to disregard it.

NAN reports that the deceased, believed to be a staff member of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was on Oct. 13, 2018, killed close to her residence in Maitama, Abuja.

NAN also reports that the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris has ordered immediate investigation into the incident where the deceased was allegedly shot dead over a claim of “mistaken identity’’.