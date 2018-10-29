Pulse.ng logo
Anita Akapson’s alleged killer still in detention –Police

Force spokesman, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, made the disclosure when he addressed newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

  • Published:
We have not released Anita Akapson’s alleged killer – Police play

Anita Akapson

(Gossiper )

The Nigeria Police Force has said that the policeman allegedly involved in the killing of Miss Anita Akapson is still in detention.

Moshood said that investigations were still on-going to unravel the identity of all policemen involved in the unfortunate incident.

Moshood said that investigations were still on-going to unravel the identity of all policemen involved in the unfortunate incident.

“The officer involved in the incident is still in detention and when the process is concluded we will parade him before the media,” he said.

He gave the assurance that the force would leave no stone unturned as there was no justification for anyone to take another person’s life.

Moshood, however denied that the officer allegedly involved in the incident was part of the panel constituted to investigate the incident.

ALSO READ: Lawyer to late Anita Akapson's family asks Police to be open

He said that the report in the social media report was not true and urged members of the public to disregard it.

NAN reports that the deceased, believed to be a staff member of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was on Oct. 13, 2018, killed close to her residence in Maitama, Abuja.

NAN also reports that  the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris has ordered immediate investigation into the incident where the deceased was allegedly shot dead over a claim of “mistaken identity’’. 

Kizz Daniel continues hot streak with Heineken “Live Your Music” experience
Kizz Daniel continues hot streak with Heineken “Live Your Music” experience
24th NES summit: The beginning of a prosperous Nigeria
Good Samaritan customer takes family from poverty to US luxury
How a good Samaritan took a family from extreme poverty and homelessness to US luxury
Africa's largest short video community, Vskit hosts first talent conference
Africa's largest short video community, Vskit hosts first talent conference
