On Sunday, October 14, 2018, a Nigerian Twitter user named Ms. Carla, with her handle, @Ihekauche tweeted the details of her friend’s death at the hands of members of the Nigerian Police, Abuja Command.

"She was shot in front of her house" accounts

Another account from Twitter user, Yusuf Abubakar Tumi also states that, she was only walking outside her house when she was shot by a policeman who said, "I thought" she was an armed robber. The claim has also been backed by JJ Omojuwa;

Alternative accounts and The sympathizers

She had just returned from the UK to live back home. The deceased’s name was Anita Akapson and she was shot in Maitama, Abuja. According to Ms. Carla, “They shot her at a check Point on her way home in Maitama last night.”

In addition, she says, “This lady just returned to Nigeria recently having lived almost all her life in the UK and it’s not even been a year she returned and she gets killed in her own country by our own security personnel. What kind of a country is this.”

Apparently, they shot her while she was trying to run upon feeling threatened by the police, “The police shot her at a check Point in Maitama last night, her sister said they were dragging with her and she was trying to run when they shot at her and its killed her.”

On the details, she said, “Dragging wasn’t like physically, she was driving and on getting there they had a verbal confrontation, she is not the kind of person to break the law. So her running away was cause she felt threatened.”

Carla called on the help of popular Lawyer, activist and #EndSars proponent, Segun Awosanya, who tweets @Segalink to help get #JusticeforAnita

This stance was corroborated by Facebook user, Hussaini Dickson Ishaq posted that, "I can't stop the tears this time, my heart bleeds and the hurt seems to have cut really deep.

"The finest of them all, Ann you weren't just the usual fine face, you were smart/industrious and had such a beautiful soul with a tranquil aura that can never go un-noticed not because were loud but because your charisma and charm was loud enough to get you all that attention.

"Sissy na I can't believe i'd be talking about you in past tense right now, i'd always tease you and say as your brothers we aren't going to collect less than N5 million as your bride price because were worth every kobo, then Boom! today you lie dead, killed in cold blood by a retarded animal and coward with a riffle.

"The pain is too much to bare that I can't sleep, tossing and turning wishing this isn't true but the more I ponder, the more reality sets in.

"Kai! My heart is heavy, it hurts the more knowing that you spent your last few minutes scared, alone and in excruciating pains without any of us there to hold your hands and tell you every thing will be alright. We were such a beautiful and peaceful soul that didn't deserve to die in such a manner...

"Rest well Sissy na (Anita Akapson) may God forgive those that have cut short your beautiful soul."

Segalink gets involved

As is characteristic with him, Segalink has since released the following statement via his ever bustling Twitter page, @segalink that, "I’ve just had a dialogue with the authorities on Anita Akapson’s murder by a Policeman. The HQ in Abuja are on the matter and the Abuja Commissioner has been summoned to brief the leadership on the matter. The culprit will be brought to book & justice served.

"In a few hours the Force PRO will release a statement on this and we will follow up with the family to ensure all that is needed to be done is done. Police should take responsibility and do the needful.

"Anyone with the contact of the family should direct them to any of the tagged.

"Just got informed that the IGP has directed the immediate detention of the policemen involved and investigation has commenced. The AbujaCP, DPO and the family of the victim are currently at the mortuary and the PoliceNG HQ Abuja are about making a press release this minute."

The police statement

On Monday, October 15, 2018, the Abuja Police Command released a statement signed by DCP Jimoh Moshood,

Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja;

Date: 15th October, 2018

PRESS RELEASE

RE: Death of Miss Anita Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja



• IGP has ordered the detention and investigation of Policemen involved in the incident that led to the death of Miss Anita Akapson

• He deeply commiserate with the family of the deceased and assure them that justice will be done in the matter

The Inspector General of Police has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to immediately detain and personally carry out a thorough investigation of policemen involved in the incident that resulted in the death of Miss Anita Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja on the night of Saturday, 13th October, 2018; and bring the perpetrators to justice.

2. The IGP deeply commiserate with the family of the deceased and hereby assure them that justice will be done in the matter. The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command is already in touch with the family as directed by the Inspector General of Police.

3. The public will be informed of the outcome of investigations into the incident.

In the end, May God save us all. It has since started the #JusticeForAnita trend on social media.

Pulse will bring you further developments as they unfold.