Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

4 tragic family deaths at one-year old's birthday party

4 tragic deaths and one severe injury at one-year olds birthday party

The deaths occurred over a simple argument between family members that escalated into a shooting.

  • Published:
4 tragic family deaths at one-year old's birthday party play

4 tragic family deaths at one-year old's birthday party in Taft, Corpus Christi, Texas

(Karachi Post)

Around 5:15 pm on Saturday, October 13, 2018, a latino gathering of family and friends camped for a one-year old’s party in Taft, Corpus Christi, Southern Texas, United States.

Not only was one person seriously injured with his life in the balance, four people are dead.

play The house where the shooting happened (CNN)

 

The wounded 43-year old, a father whose three sons were all killed in the shooting, Juan Espinoza Jr., was airlifted to a Corpus Christi hospital, he might yet survive.

According to CNN, the four deaths were; Grandfather, 62-year-old Juan Espinoza Sr. and grandsons; 20-year-old Juan Sandoval III; 22-year-old Jeremy Sandoval; and 25-year-old Nicky Sandoval. He said the three younger men are grandsons to Juan Espinoza Sr.

play

Authorities confirm the people involved were relatives and the matter started over a simple argument, “an argument over something real small and it escalated real quickly to where guns were involved.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley also confirmed that while no arrests have been made, 20-year-old Ronnie Rodriguez Jr. was in custody, as is his 37-year-old father, Ronnie Rodriguez Sr. as suspects.

play 20-year-old Ronnie Rodriguez Jr. is in custody (Inside Edition)

 

Confirming the close family ties and familiarity of the warring parties was Belinda Espinoza, the daughter of Juan Espinoza Sr. She says that she grew around the suspects. She also says her father was a farmer with a big heart, “He did everything he could for us. He was happily married to his first and only love my mother, Eulalia Sandoval.

On her deceased brother, Juan Espinoza Jr., she says, Juan Espinoza Jr., “would give the shirt off his back for others and his children. He always opened his home to anyone.”

Jeremy Sandoval leaves behind a young son and a wife.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
2 Madman receives N1.5 million alert, gets arrestedbullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Timeline of Anita Akapson's shooting by the Police in Abuja
Cannibal Tenant Landlord's lips bitten off by debtor tenant's wife
Togolese Pedophile rapes 6 kids in toilets, pays them N50 each
Nigerian Prince and Lawyer jailed in the UK for 1.8m pounds fraud
Young man organizes kidnap of girlfriend's mother because his girlfriend cheated on him
Nigerian guy, 32, married to a Russian woman, 52 dies of a heart attack
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 140 - Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
Madman receives N1.5 million alert, gets arrested

Metro

Boy reportedly goes insane after taking strong cocktail
Boy reportedly goes insane after taking strong cocktail [Video]
Student caught with stolen female underwear he sniffs for masturbation
Student caught with stolen female underwear he sniffs when he wants to masturbate
Abeokuta turn up! The Smirnoff X1 tour is in rock city this Friday
Treat yourself to fine dining at Twinwaters Lagos
X
Advertisement