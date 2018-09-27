Pulse.ng logo
12-yr-old killed in Lagos-Abeokuta road crash, 5 injured

A 12-year-old girl was on Thursday killed in a lone accident at Awowo on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway while five others were injured.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said the accident,  which occurred at about  1: 45pm, involved a Nissan Murano with registration number FST 764 HB coming from Lagos and  inbound Abeokuta.

The TRACE spokesman explained that the accident was caused by excessive speed  which resulted in the jeep losing control and somersaulting.

“Six people were involved in the accident, two male adults, two kids and two female adults.

” We learnt the vehicle was inbound Abeokuta from Lagos when the accident happened around Awowo axis on  the old Lagos -Abeokuta Expressway.

“Due to the speed, the driver lost control while approaching the bend along the axis and then somersaulted. The girl died on the spot,” he said.

Akinbiyi said that the injured victims were taken to a private hospital at Papalanto due to the ongoing strike at the General Hospital while the corpse  was deposited at the morgue of Ifo General Hospital.

He admonished drivers to maintain a safe speed while approaching bends and the top of a hill.

